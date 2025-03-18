Attacks on Tesla property labeled 'domestic terrorism' by Attorney General Bondi The Attorney General says they will continue to investigate and look for those operating behind the scenes.

Tesla properties have recently been attacked. Charging stations have been set on fire in Boston and shots have been fired at dealerships in Oregon. In response to these attacks, Attorney General Bondi has labeled these attacks as domestic terrorism.

On March 18, 2025, the Office of Public Affairs released a statement from Attorney General Pamela Bondi regarding the recent attacks on Tesla property. Bondi said the attacks were “nothing short of domestic terrorism” and that they will continue to investigate the attacks and look for the individuals “operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Here is the full statement from Bondi:

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Tesla reported its Q4 2024 earnings results in late January 2025 where it posted results that missed EPS and revenue expectations. Since then, TSLA has entered some rough water. In December 2024 the share price was at roughly $479 and today it’s fallen to approximately $225, reflecting people’s dissatisfaction with Elon Musk.

The attacks on Tesla properties appear to be a direct result of Musk’s actions following Donald Trump’s election as president. With a plummeting stock price and consumer dissatisfaction, it will be interesting to see how Tesla responds when it comes time for its Q1 2025 earnings report.