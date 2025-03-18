New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) & General Motors (GM) announce AI, factory & next-gen vehicle deal

GM is paying NVIDIA an undisclosed sum for the use of its chips in AI training models for in-vehicle hardware and factory design.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via General Motors
2

A major deal has been penned by NVIDIA and General Motors to allow GM the opportunity to use NVIDIA tech in a variety of business segments. The deal will see GM pay NVIDIA an undisclosed sum for the use of the popular tech company’s AI-powering GPUs, which will be used to train AI models to assist in factory design and next-gen vehicle production.

The deal was announced by General Motors and NVIDIA this week, as reported by CNBC. As per the terms of the deal, GM is paying NVIDIA for use of its AI chips, which will be used for “optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics.” GM will also use NVIDIA’s tech for in-vehicle systems such as driver-assistance and safety features.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock chart as of March 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET.
NVIDIA (NVDA) stock has had a big year so far, with NVIDIA powering a large swath of AI at major tech companies with its chips.
Source: Google

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was thrilled to put NVIDIA’s leading AI chip technology to work in something as practical as automotive design at GM:

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was also thrilled to see the deal closed and collaboration begin:

With AI interest continuing to be at an all-time high and companies continuing to invest millions into its growth, we’ll look forward to seeing what kind of results the deal between NVIDIA and GM produces. Stay tuned for further updates on the artificial intelligence topic right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola