NVIDIA (NVDA) & General Motors (GM) announce AI, factory & next-gen vehicle deal GM is paying NVIDIA an undisclosed sum for the use of its chips in AI training models for in-vehicle hardware and factory design.

A major deal has been penned by NVIDIA and General Motors to allow GM the opportunity to use NVIDIA tech in a variety of business segments. The deal will see GM pay NVIDIA an undisclosed sum for the use of the popular tech company’s AI-powering GPUs, which will be used to train AI models to assist in factory design and next-gen vehicle production.

The deal was announced by General Motors and NVIDIA this week, as reported by CNBC. As per the terms of the deal, GM is paying NVIDIA for use of its AI chips, which will be used for “optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics.” GM will also use NVIDIA’s tech for in-vehicle systems such as driver-assistance and safety features.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock has had a big year so far, with NVIDIA powering a large swath of AI at major tech companies with its chips.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was thrilled to put NVIDIA’s leading AI chip technology to work in something as practical as automotive design at GM:

The era of physical AI is here, and together with GM, we’re transforming transportation, from vehicles to the factories where they’re made. We are thrilled to partner with GM to build AI systems tailored to their vision, craft and know-how.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was also thrilled to see the deal closed and collaboration begin:

GM has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging its GPUs across our operations. AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.

With AI interest continuing to be at an all-time high and companies continuing to invest millions into its growth, we’ll look forward to seeing what kind of results the deal between NVIDIA and GM produces. Stay tuned for further updates on the artificial intelligence topic right here at Shacknews.