How to make Mon - Assassin's Creed Shadows Mon won't make the world go around in Assassin's Creed Shadows, but it will surely help fund your revolution.

All your skills and weapons won't amount to much if you can't afford to pay your scouts, buy your supplies, and generally do all the things that money will allow in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You will need a lot of it over the course of the game, so this is how to stay ahead of your bills.

There are numerous ways to make Mon in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and some of them are more effective than others. It's a shame, but throwing off the shackles of tradition and cruel feudal systems just cannot be done without cash, it seems.

Looting

This is not the most effective means of getting Mon, but it is the first that you will get access to. Enemies can be looted when they are dead, and boxes and crates of all sorts might contain some Mon. Make sure you are fully exploring old temples, enemy bases, castles, and anywhere that is occupied by enemy forces, and you are likely to find plenty of crates to loot. Ronin tend to be silly and carry decent money on them, so make sure to loot those corpses if they come after you. This makes the dangerous fighters interesting targets if you have the time to deal with them.

Contracts

This is where the real money is. Getting access to Kakurega will allow you to take on contracts, and contracts can pay some good money upon completion. One of the earliest upgrades to buy at your hideout should be to lower the cost of the Kakurega, as you will save a lot of money over the course of the game. When you need Mon, head to one, grab the contracts, and complete them.

Kakurega will first appear on your map as grey icons that look like hooded shinobi. When you pay the Mon price to access them, they will turn yellow and double up as fast travel points.

Selling your stuff

Life is not about hoarding things, it is about hoarding them temporarily, then selling them all in one big bundle at a trader for lots of Mon. As you loot things in the game, you will find plenty of valuables. These have no other purpose than being sold, so make sure you visit a trader often to get rid of them. You can also trade out any weapons you no longer care for.

