Former COD Zombies Director Jason Blundell reveals new PlayStation studio called Dark Outlaw

Former Call of Duty Zombies lead Jason Blundell has announced a new studio, and it’s more than just an indie venture. The veteran game designer’s studio is collaborating with PlayStation and Sony on new IP under the PlayStation Studios publishing label. The studio is called Dark Outlaw Games, and it’s staffing up for its first project now.

Blundell announced his new Dark Outlaw Games studio in a video interview on The Jeff Gerstmann Show. There, Blundell shared the few details he could about the studio and its activities.

I’ve had the amazing opportunity to create a new studio within PlayStation Studios for Sony. The studio is called Dark Outlaw. We’ve been working away in the shadows for a while, when we’ve got something to talk about we’ll step out into the light.



It’s such a privilege to be able to do it with Sony as a new first-party studio, Sony doesn’t start up first-party studios all the time, so to have that privilege is humbling.

Jason Blundell brings his talents from years of game design, which included directing Call of Duty Zombies across multiple generations of the series.

Jason Blundell’s career is long and storied in the industry, but he is perhaps best known for his work at Treyarch, where he was the director of Call of Duty Zombies from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 up until his exit in 2020.

He went to form Deviation Games in 2021 as a co-founder, which also collaborated with PlayStation. However, while the group claimed to have over 100 bodies on staff, it never launched its initial project and eventually closed in 2024.

With his new Dark Outlaw Games studio announced under the PlayStation banner, it will be interesting to see what comes of Blundell’s new venture. Stay tuned to the PlayStation Studios topic as we wait for the Dark Outlaw’s debut game.