LEGO & Pokemon tease collaboration for 2026 It looks like the world of Pokemon is getting LEGO-ized in some kind of product slated for next year.

The Pokemon Company and LEGO have announced that they will be collaborating on a new product set to arrive in 2026. There wasn’t much to go on, but it looked like something that will include everyone’s favorite electric mouse, Pikachu.

The Pokemon Company and The LEGO Group shared a teaser of their upcoming collaboration on social media this week. It’s not much to go on. Lightning strikes in the teaser, and then we see Pikachu’s familiar zig-zag tail in LEGO form. The only other clue to this teaser is that we should watch for this collaboration sometime in 2026. You can see the teaser for yourself below.

It’s hard to say how in-depth the Pokemon and LEGO collaboration will be. Nintendo has been very close to LEGO in the last few years, launching the LEGO Super Mario line and a lot of different playsets to go with it. It’s even getting a Mario Kart set in the near future. We’ve seen Donkey Kong sets too, but this will be the first time LEGO’s Nintendo-related pursuits have gone outside the Mushroom Kingdom and its characters.

With the Pokemon and LEGO collaboration set for 2026, we’ll be on the lookout for any new information or announcements. Stay tuned to the LEGO topic for more updates.