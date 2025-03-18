New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

LEGO & Pokemon tease collaboration for 2026

It looks like the world of Pokemon is getting LEGO-ized in some kind of product slated for next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via LEGO
1

The Pokemon Company and LEGO have announced that they will be collaborating on a new product set to arrive in 2026. There wasn’t much to go on, but it looked like something that will include everyone’s favorite electric mouse, Pikachu.

The Pokemon Company and The LEGO Group shared a teaser of their upcoming collaboration on social media this week. It’s not much to go on. Lightning strikes in the teaser, and then we see Pikachu’s familiar zig-zag tail in LEGO form. The only other clue to this teaser is that we should watch for this collaboration sometime in 2026. You can see the teaser for yourself below.

It’s hard to say how in-depth the Pokemon and LEGO collaboration will be. Nintendo has been very close to LEGO in the last few years, launching the LEGO Super Mario line and a lot of different playsets to go with it. It’s even getting a Mario Kart set in the near future. We’ve seen Donkey Kong sets too, but this will be the first time LEGO’s Nintendo-related pursuits have gone outside the Mushroom Kingdom and its characters.

With the Pokemon and LEGO collaboration set for 2026, we’ll be on the lookout for any new information or announcements. Stay tuned to the LEGO topic for more updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola