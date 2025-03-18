BYD has new charging tech that is twice as fast as Tesla's newest Superchargers The EV company's 'super e-platform' will feature charging speeds of up to 1,000 kW compared to the Tesla Supercharger's current 500 kW.

Chinese electric vehicle company, BYD, has revealed a breakthrough product in vehicle charging technology. The company’s new “super e-platform” charger was revealed this week, boasting twice the charging speed of Tesla’s current version of the Supercharger. Once rolled out, BYD expects the new charger can juice up electric vehicles in about the same amount of time it takes to pump a tank of gas.

BYD founder Wang Chuanfu revealed the company’s new charging technology at a recent livestreamed event, as reported by Reuters. He also revealed that the company intends to build a network of these chargers in the coming years with the goal of alleviating anxiety prospective customers have about EV charge time and capability. The new chargers feature a 1,000 kilowatt (kW) charging speed, allegedly enabling cars to get about 249 miles or 400 km out of a 5-minute charge.

Tesla's current Supercharger technology is capable of providing 500 kW charging speeds. BYD's new charging tech provides 1,000 kW.

Source: Getty Images

If BYD’s super e-platform is widely adopted, it could reduce the issue of charging electric vehicles to near non-existence. By comparison, the new charging platform is about twice as powerful as a Tesla Supercharger, which is currently locked to a 500 kW charging speed. Considering Tesla laid off its Supercharger division, claiming it’s focusing on network expansion, that capacity feels unlikely to change or match BYD anytime soon.

With BYD’s fast-charging EV technology set to be deployed in 4,000 charging stations across China, it will be interesting to see if the super e-platform becomes the norm there, and perhaps elsewhere. Stay tuned to the electric vehicles topic as we continue to cover news and updates.