Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves second open beta test dates confirmed for late March

The next run of City of the Wolves online testing will also include Tizoc and a training mode.
TJ Denzer
Image via SNK
1

SNK is just about ready to launch Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves next month, but the team still has some work to do on the online component ahead of the game’s release. We had an open beta recently, but feedback pushed SNK to put up a second test, and this time we’re getting Tizoc and a proper training mode in the mix. It’ll be coming later this March.

SNK shared the details of the second open beta for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on the developer’s social media this week. The beta will run from March 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. PT to March 31, 2025 at 1 a.m. PT. Moreover, some extra features are coming in this beta test. Many decried the lack of a training mode in the previous beta, so SNK has put it in this one, allowing players to practice and lab their characters and situations this time. Finally, Tizoc (or Griffon Mask) have been confirmed for this beta roster, marking the character’s first publicly playable debut in City of the Wolves.

Here's the full rundown of characters that will be available in the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves second open beta:

  • Kain R. Heinlein
  • Rock Howard
  • Terry Bogard
  • Hotaru Futaba
  • B. Jenet
  • Mai Shiranui
  • Preecha
  • Tizoc
  • Vox Reaper

<hr>

With the next beta dates set and new content coming in the next test, stay tuned to the City of the Wolves topic for more news and coverage.

