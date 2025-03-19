How to earn Knowledge Points - Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge is power in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

If you want to unlock the higher levels of your skill trees in Assassin's Creed Shadows, getting access to abilities that will make you a fearsome fighter, then you will need to earn plenty of Knowledge Points. Each one brings you one step closer to increasing your Knowledge Rank, and unlock more skills to use.

There are a range of activities in Assassin's Creed Shadows that will reward you with Knowledge Points when you complete them. They will all be marked on your map when you get close to them, using icons in an orange/brown color, an example of which you can see in the image above.

Temples - Many temples will contain lost pages. Scour the grounds to find these lost pages, and gathering them all will give you a point. Hover over the temple icon on your world map to see how many lost pages there are at each location.

Kuji-Kuri - This is a meditation mini-game. Just follow the onscreen prompts as the screen gets light and lighter, making the commands harder to see. Follow your rhythm to find inner peace, and points.

Shrines - say your prayers at the shrines to ensure, this just involves tracking down the smaller shrines on the grounds of the bigger ones.

Kata - as Yasuke, you can practice your sword movements, following the onscreen commands.

Horse Archery - once again, as Yasuke, you can ride your horse around a track, and must destroy all the targets.

Hidden Trails - these are dangerous routes across a cliff or mountaintop. Open the chest at the end to get your points.

Kofun - the most involved. Explore the tombs and get all the way to the end to get your point.

Each Knowledge Rank will require 10 Knowledge Points to unlock. Doing so will give you access to a new layer of skills in every skill tree, across both of your characters. You can then upgrade those skills using Mastery Points. Knowledge Points also work in a shared pool, so if you earn one with Naoe, it will apply to Yasuke, and vice-versa.

