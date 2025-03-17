What are apex predators in Monster Hunter Wilds? Apex predators are some of the fiercest beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monsters are split into different groups in Monster Hunter Wilds and one powerful category is the apex predator. These are the top of the food chain, which is important to know given that hunting them is required for one of the game’s Achievements. However, the game doesn’t tell you what apex predators are, but we will!

What are apex predators?

Apex predators are the ultimate monster in each region. There are four such monsters and you will fight them throughout the campaign but more noticeably as the final boss of an area:

Rey Dau in the Windward Plains

Uth Duna in the Scarlet Forest

Jin Dahad in the Iceshard Cliffs

Nu Udra in the Oilwell Basin

The Jin Dahaad is one of the apex predators in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Players that are chasing the Achievement, Top of the Food Chain, will need to hunt 50 of these monsters. You can either slay them or capture them, whichever one you prefer. However, the best way to do this is to repeat the Assignments via Alma, as these are all low rank and relatively easy. Only attempt the High Rank versions if you don’t mind the added challenge or if you need gear.

These are just the apex predators that were included with the base version of Monster Hunter Wilds. This list might expand as Capcom continues supporting the game post-release. There might be new monsters added in free updates, events, or even expansions. Check back with us regularly to see how this list grows.