All Achievements & Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds
Every single Achievement and Trophy in Monster Hunter Wilds including the hidden or secret ones.
Monster Hunter Wilds has dozens of Achievements for Xbox and PC players to collect as well as Trophies for the PlayStation users out there. Among this list of Achievements are a few hidden ones that will remain a secret until you find them yourself (or look at our list).
All Achievements/Trophies – Monster Hunter Wilds
There are 50 Achievements/Trophies to collect in Monster Hunter Wilds. One of these is the obligatory “collect all others” one, but other than that, you’re going to need to put in a bit of effort farming monsters, fish, zenny, quests, and a variety of other things. Among this list are 13 secret Achievements for players to earn. You might happen upon them as you play, but there are a couple that present a challenge unless you know what you’re looking for.
|All Achievements / Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds
|Achievement name
|Description
|Type
|Eastward Wings
|Obtained all other achievements.
|Normal
|Windward Lands
|Completed mission: The Desert Trotters.
|Secret
|Shadow in the Downpour
|Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge.
|Secret
|Guardians of the Forge
|Completed mission: Long-forgotten Flame.
|Secret
|Bringer of Harmony
|Completed mission: Monster Hunter.
|Secret
|New Ecosystems
|Completed mission: New Ecosystems.
|Secret
|A Bitter Environment
|Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns.
|Secret
|Beyond the Black Wings
|Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down.
|Secret
|One Corner of the World
|Completed mission: What Lies Ahead.
|Secret
|A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied
|Completed 50 quests.
|Normal
|Let the Investigations Begin!
|Completed your first investigation.
|Normal
|The Hunt Is On!
|Completed your first Field Survey.
|Normal
|A Step Toward Mutual Understanding
|Completed your first side mission.
|Normal
|East to West, A Hunter Never Rests
|Completed 30 different side missions.
|Normal
|Angling for a Bite
|Successfully fished for the first time.
|Normal
|Monster (Squid) Hunter
|Caught a giant squid while fishing.
|Normal
|A-fish-ionado
|Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing.
|Normal
|Mmm, So Tasty!
|Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time.
|Normal
|Was It a Meal to Remember?
|Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time.
|Normal
|The Bigger They Are...
|Successfully mounted a monster for the first time.
|Normal
|Hunter-Assassin
|Performed your first successful Sneak Attack.
|Normal
|Hit 'Em Where It Hurts!
|Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode.
|Normal
|A Prize Held High
|Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin.
|Secret
|I Caught a Shooting Star!
|Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star.
|Secret
|Campmaster
|Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places.
|Normal
|Glamper
|Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time.
|Normal
|A Keen-eyed Observation
|Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster.
|Normal
|Ride-or-die Companion
|Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time.
|Normal
|Established Hunter
|Reached Hunter Rank 100.
|Normal
|Impregnable Defense
|Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher.
|Normal
|Power Is Everything
|Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher.
|Normal
|Someone Worth Following
|Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed.
|Normal
|A Legacy Restored
|Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8.
|Secret
|Bourgeois Hunter
|Possessed 1,000,000 zenny.
|Normal
|Explorer of the Eastlands
|Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6.
|Normal
|Capture Pro
|Captured 50 monsters.
|Normal
|Monster Slayer
|Hunted 100 large monsters.
|Normal
|Top of the Food Chain
|Hunted 50 apex predators.
|Secret
|Monster Ph.D.
|Hunted many different large monsters.
|Normal
|Seasoned Hunter
|Hunted 50 tempered monsters.
|Secret
|Miniature Crown
|Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Miniature Crown Collector
|Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Miniature Crown Master
|Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Giant Crown
|Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Giant Crown Collector
|Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Giant Crown Master
|Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log.
|Normal
|Hunters United
|Completed a quest via multiplayer.
|Normal
|Hunters United Forever
|Completed 100 quests via multiplayer.
|Normal
|Gossip Hunter
|Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles.
|Normal
|Newly Forged Bonds
|Followed someone for the first time.
|Normal
Most of these Achievements you’ll do as you’re out and about playing. However, the miniature and giant crown farming, hunting apex predators, Hunter Profiles, and a few others require specific attention. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for help tracking down some of these tougher tasks.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All Achievements & Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds