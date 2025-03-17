New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Achievements & Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds

Every single Achievement and Trophy in Monster Hunter Wilds including the hidden or secret ones.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Wilds has dozens of Achievements for Xbox and PC players to collect as well as Trophies for the PlayStation users out there. Among this list of Achievements are a few hidden ones that will remain a secret until you find them yourself (or look at our list).

All Achievements/Trophies – Monster Hunter Wilds

There are 50 Achievements/Trophies to collect in Monster Hunter Wilds. One of these is the obligatory “collect all others” one, but other than that, you’re going to need to put in a bit of effort farming monsters, fish, zenny, quests, and a variety of other things. Among this list are 13 secret Achievements for players to earn. You might happen upon them as you play, but there are a couple that present a challenge unless you know what you’re looking for.

All Achievements / Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds
Achievement name Description Type
Eastward Wings Obtained all other achievements. Normal
Windward Lands Completed mission: The Desert Trotters. Secret
Shadow in the Downpour Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge. Secret
Guardians of the Forge Completed mission: Long-forgotten Flame. Secret
Bringer of Harmony Completed mission: Monster Hunter. Secret
New Ecosystems Completed mission: New Ecosystems. Secret
A Bitter Environment Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns. Secret
Beyond the Black Wings Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down. Secret
One Corner of the World Completed mission: What Lies Ahead. Secret
A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied Completed 50 quests. Normal
Let the Investigations Begin! Completed your first investigation. Normal
The Hunt Is On! Completed your first Field Survey. Normal
A Step Toward Mutual Understanding Completed your first side mission. Normal
East to West, A Hunter Never Rests Completed 30 different side missions. Normal
Angling for a Bite Successfully fished for the first time. Normal
Monster (Squid) Hunter Caught a giant squid while fishing. Normal
A-fish-ionado Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing. Normal
Mmm, So Tasty! Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time. Normal
Was It a Meal to Remember? Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time. Normal
The Bigger They Are... Successfully mounted a monster for the first time. Normal
Hunter-Assassin Performed your first successful Sneak Attack. Normal
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode. Normal
A Prize Held High Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin. Secret
I Caught a Shooting Star! Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star. Secret
Campmaster Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places. Normal
Glamper Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time. Normal
A Keen-eyed Observation Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster. Normal
Ride-or-die Companion Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time. Normal
Established Hunter Reached Hunter Rank 100. Normal
Impregnable Defense Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher. Normal
Power Is Everything Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher. Normal
Someone Worth Following Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed. Normal
A Legacy Restored Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8. Secret
Bourgeois Hunter Possessed 1,000,000 zenny. Normal
Explorer of the Eastlands Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6. Normal
Capture Pro Captured 50 monsters. Normal
Monster Slayer Hunted 100 large monsters. Normal
Top of the Food Chain Hunted 50 apex predators. Secret
Monster Ph.D. Hunted many different large monsters. Normal
Seasoned Hunter Hunted 50 tempered monsters. Secret
Miniature Crown Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log. Normal
Miniature Crown Collector Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal
Miniature Crown Master Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal
Giant Crown Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log. Normal
Giant Crown Collector Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal
Giant Crown Master Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal
Hunters United Completed a quest via multiplayer. Normal
Hunters United Forever Completed 100 quests via multiplayer. Normal
Gossip Hunter Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles. Normal
Newly Forged Bonds Followed someone for the first time. Normal

Most of these Achievements you’ll do as you’re out and about playing. However, the miniature and giant crown farming, hunting apex predators, Hunter Profiles, and a few others require specific attention. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for help tracking down some of these tougher tasks.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola