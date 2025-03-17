All Achievements & Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds Every single Achievement and Trophy in Monster Hunter Wilds including the hidden or secret ones.

Monster Hunter Wilds has dozens of Achievements for Xbox and PC players to collect as well as Trophies for the PlayStation users out there. Among this list of Achievements are a few hidden ones that will remain a secret until you find them yourself (or look at our list).

All Achievements/Trophies – Monster Hunter Wilds

There are 50 Achievements/Trophies to collect in Monster Hunter Wilds. One of these is the obligatory “collect all others” one, but other than that, you’re going to need to put in a bit of effort farming monsters, fish, zenny, quests, and a variety of other things. Among this list are 13 secret Achievements for players to earn. You might happen upon them as you play, but there are a couple that present a challenge unless you know what you’re looking for.

All Achievements / Trophies - Monster Hunter Wilds Achievement name Description Type Eastward Wings Obtained all other achievements. Normal Windward Lands Completed mission: The Desert Trotters. Secret Shadow in the Downpour Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge. Secret Guardians of the Forge Completed mission: Long-forgotten Flame. Secret Bringer of Harmony Completed mission: Monster Hunter. Secret New Ecosystems Completed mission: New Ecosystems. Secret A Bitter Environment Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns. Secret Beyond the Black Wings Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down. Secret One Corner of the World Completed mission: What Lies Ahead. Secret A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied Completed 50 quests. Normal Let the Investigations Begin! Completed your first investigation. Normal The Hunt Is On! Completed your first Field Survey. Normal A Step Toward Mutual Understanding Completed your first side mission. Normal East to West, A Hunter Never Rests Completed 30 different side missions. Normal Angling for a Bite Successfully fished for the first time. Normal Monster (Squid) Hunter Caught a giant squid while fishing. Normal A-fish-ionado Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing. Normal Mmm, So Tasty! Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time. Normal Was It a Meal to Remember? Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time. Normal The Bigger They Are... Successfully mounted a monster for the first time. Normal Hunter-Assassin Performed your first successful Sneak Attack. Normal Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode. Normal A Prize Held High Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin. Secret I Caught a Shooting Star! Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star. Secret Campmaster Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places. Normal Glamper Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time. Normal A Keen-eyed Observation Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster. Normal Ride-or-die Companion Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time. Normal Established Hunter Reached Hunter Rank 100. Normal Impregnable Defense Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher. Normal Power Is Everything Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher. Normal Someone Worth Following Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed. Normal A Legacy Restored Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8. Secret Bourgeois Hunter Possessed 1,000,000 zenny. Normal Explorer of the Eastlands Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6. Normal Capture Pro Captured 50 monsters. Normal Monster Slayer Hunted 100 large monsters. Normal Top of the Food Chain Hunted 50 apex predators. Secret Monster Ph.D. Hunted many different large monsters. Normal Seasoned Hunter Hunted 50 tempered monsters. Secret Miniature Crown Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log. Normal Miniature Crown Collector Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal Miniature Crown Master Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal Giant Crown Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log. Normal Giant Crown Collector Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal Giant Crown Master Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log. Normal Hunters United Completed a quest via multiplayer. Normal Hunters United Forever Completed 100 quests via multiplayer. Normal Gossip Hunter Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles. Normal Newly Forged Bonds Followed someone for the first time. Normal

Most of these Achievements you’ll do as you’re out and about playing. However, the miniature and giant crown farming, hunting apex predators, Hunter Profiles, and a few others require specific attention. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for help tracking down some of these tougher tasks.