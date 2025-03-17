All Decorations & Jewel Skills - Monster Hunter Wilds
Every single Decoration name and the skill description in Monster Hunter Wilds for weapons and armor.
There are a lot of Decorations (also called Jewels) in Monster Hunter Wilds and they each have their own name and associated skills. While some of the names align with skill names, others aren’t easy to discern at a glance. Below you’ll find a table of every single weapon and armor Decoration, the skill it provides, and a description of said skill.
All Decorations & Jewel Skills
There are dozens of Decorations to collect and meld in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first time you unlock Decorations, you won’t be able to use them right away, but sooner or later you’ll be diving deep in to your build. At this point, it can be difficult to work out what skills each Decoration is offering. Use the following table to help your buildcrafting process. It includes the weapon Decorations and the armor Decorations. Remember you can make more Decorations at the Melding Pot.
|Weapon Decorations
|Decoration/Jewel name
|Skill name
|Skill description
|Artillery
|Artillery
|Strengthens explosive attacks like shells, Wyvern's Fire, charge blade phial attacks, and Sticky Ammo.
|Attack
|Attack Boost
|Increases attack power.
|Bandolier
|Tetrad Shot
|Increases affinity of bowgun ammo/coatings from the fourth shot and attack of the fourth and sixth shots.
|Blast
|Blast Attack
|Increases the rate of blast buildup. (Blast buildup has a maximum limit.)
|Blastcoat
|Blast Functionality
|Allows you to apply blast coatings.
|Blaze
|Fire Attack
|Increases fire element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.)
|Blunt
|Bludgeoner
|Increases attack power when your weapon sharpness is low.
|Bolt
|Thunder Attack
|Increases thunder elemental attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.)
|Charge
|Charge Master
|Increases element power and status buildup for charged attacks.
|Charge Up
|Charge Up
|Increases your power to induce stun when you hit a monster with a hammer's charged attack.
|Crit Element
|Critical Element
|Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, deagon) when landing critical hits.
|Crit Status
|Critical Status
|Increases abnormal status effects (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits.
|Critical
|Critical Boost
|Increases the damage of critical hits.
|Dragon
|Dragon Attack
|Increase dragon element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.)
|Drain
|Stamina Thief
|Increases certain attacks' ability to exhaust monsters.
|Draincoat
|Exhaust Functionality
|Allows you to apply exhaust coatings.
|Draw
|Critical Draw
|Increases affinity when performing draw attacks. (Not effective while riding.)
|Enhancer
|Power Prolonger
|Allows long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades to stay powered up longer.
|Expert
|Critical Eye
|Increases affinity.
|Flight
|Airborne
|Increases the damage caused by jumping attacks.
|Focus
|Focus
|Increases the fill rate for weapons with gauges and the charge rate for weapons with charge attacks.
|Forceshot
|Normal Shots
|Increases the attack power of Normal Ammo, normal arrows, and Flying Swallow Shot.
|Frost
|Ice Attack
|Increases ice element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.)
|Gambit
|Punishing Draw
|Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power. (Not effective while riding.)
|Grinder
|Speed Sharpening
|Speeds up weapon sharpening when using a whetstone.
|Guardian
|Offensive Guard
|Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly-timed guard.
|Handicraft
|Handicraft
|Extends the weapon sharpness gauge. However, it will not increase the gauge past its maximum.
|Ironwall
|Guard
|Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion when guarding.
|KO
|Slugger
|Makes it easier to stun monsters.
|Magazine
|Load Shells
|Improves reloading, and increases the gunlance's shell capacity and charge blade's phial capacity.
|Mastery
|Master's Touch
|Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits.
|Mind's Eye
|Mind's Eye
|Your attacks are deflected less and deal more damage to hard targets.
|Opener
|Opening Shot
|Increases the bowgun's reload speed and increases the power of bullets when fully loaded.
|Paracoat
|Para Functionality
|Allwos you to apply paralysis coatings.
|Paralyzer
|Paralysis Attack
|Increases the rate of paralysis buildup. (Paralysis buildup has a maximum limit.)
|Pierce
|Piercing Shots
|Increases the attack of the bowgun's Pierce Ammo, and the bow's Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons.
|Poison
|Poison Duration Up
|Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters.
|Poisoncoat
|Poison Functionality
|Allows you to apply poison coatings.
|Precise
|Ballistics
|Extends the range in which ammo and arrows have maximum power.
|Quickswitch
|Rapid Morph
|Increases switch speed and power for switch axes and charge blades.
|Razor Sharp
|Razor Sharp
|Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness.
|Salvo
|Rapid Fire Up
|Improves light bowgun rapid fire.
|Sharp
|Protective Polish
|Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening.
|Shield
|Guard Up
|Allows you to guard against ordinary unblockable attacks.
|Sleep
|Sleep Attack
|Increases the rate of sleep buildup. (Sleep buildup has a maximum limit.)
|Sleepcoat
|Sleep Functionality
|Allows you to apply sleep coatings.
|Sonorous
|Horn Maestro
|Increases the effect duration of hunting horn melodies. (Effect lost when you change weapons.)
|Spread
|Spread-Power Shots
|Increases the attack of the bowgun's Spread Ammo and the bow's Power Shots and Quick Shots.
|Stream
|Water Attack
|Increases water element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.)
|Trueshot
|Special Ammo Boost
|Increases the power of the bowgun's special ammo, and the bow's Dragon Piercer, Thousand Dragons, and Tracer.
|Venom
|Poison Attack
|Increases the rate of poison buildup. (Poison buildup has a maximum limit.)
|Armor Decorations
|Decoration/Jewel name
|Skill name
|Skill description
|Adapt
|Adaptability
|Grants protection against environmental damage, such as from heat or cold.
|Ambush
|Ambush
|Temporarily increases damage to large monsters with a successful Sneak Attack.
|Antiblast
|Blast Resistance
|Grants protection against blastblight.
|Antidote
|Poison Resistance
|Reduces damage while poisoned.
|Antipara
|Paralysis Resistance
|Reduces the duration of paralysis.
|Bomber
|Bombardier
|Increases the damage of explosive items.
|Botany
|Botanist
|Increases the quantity of herbs and other consumable items you gather.
|Brace
|Flinch Free
|Prevents knockbacks and other reactions to small damage.
|Chain
|Burst
|Continuously landing hits gradually increases attack and elemental attack. (Amount increased depends on weapon.)
|Challenger
|Agitator
|Increases attack power and affinity when large monsters become enraged.
|Climber
|Cliffhanger
|Decreases stamina depletion when climbing on vines.
|Counter
|Counterstrike
|Temporarily increases attack power after being knocked back.
|Counterattack
|Adrenaline Rush
|Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly-timed evade just as a monster attacks.
|Def Lock
|Iron Skin
|Grants protection against defense down.
|Defense
|Defense Boost
|Increases defense. Also improves resistances at higher levels.
|Destroyer
|Partbreaker
|Makes it easier to break large monster parts, and increases damage dealt when destroying a wound with a Focus Strike.
|Dive
|Leap of Faith
|Allows you to do a dive-evade when facing towards large monsters and extends the dive-evade distance.
|Dragon Res
|Dragon Resistance
|Increases dragon resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels.
|Earplugs
|Earplugs
|Grants protection from large monsters' roars.
|Enduring
|Item Prolonger
|Extends the duration of some item effects.
|Escape
|Bind Resistance
|Grants protection against webbed status and frostblight.
|Evasion
|Evade Window
|Extends the vulnerability period when evading.
|Fire Res
|Fire Resistance
|Increase fire resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels.
|Flash
|Blindsider
|Improves the effectiveness of flash attacks and items.
|Flawless
|Peak Performance
|Increases attack when your health is full.
|Flayer
|Flayer
|Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Upon inflicting enough damage, also deals additional non-elemental damage.
|Footing
|Tremor Resistance
|Grants protection against ground tremors.
|Foray
|Foray
|Increases attack power and affinity against large monsters affected by poison or paralysis.
|Friendship
|Wide-Range
|Allows the effects of certain items to also affect nearby allies.
|Fungiform
|Mushroomancer
|Lets you digest mushrooms that would otherwise be inedible and gain their advantageous effects.
|Furor
|Resentment
|Increases attack when you have recoverable damage (the red portion of your Health Gauge).
|Geology
|Geologist
|Increases the number of items you gain at gathering points.
|Gobbler
|Speed Eating
|Increases meat-eating and item-consumption speed.
|Growth
|Self-Improvement
|Attack and defense increase as time passes while on a quest. (The maximum is reached after 30 minutes.)
|Hungerless
|Hunter Resistance
|Reduces maximum stamina depletion over time.
|Ice Res
|Ice Resistance
|Increases ice resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels.
|Intimidator
|Intimidator
|Reduces the chance small monsters will attack after spotting you. (Has no effect on certain monsters.)
|Jumping
|Evade Extender
|Increases evade distance.
|Leap
|Jump Master
|Prevents attacks from knocking you back during a jump.
|Maintenance
|Tool Specialist
|Reduces the recharge time for specialized tools.
|Medicine
|Recovery Up
|Increases the amount recovered when restoring health.
|Mighty
|Maximum Might
|Increases affinity if stamina is kept full for a period of time.
|Mirewalker
|Aquatic/Oilsilts Mobility
|Grants resistance against impairments to mobility while in water, oilsilt, or streams.
|Pep
|Sleep Resistance
|Reduces the duration of sleep.
|Perfume
|Stench Resistance
|Grants protection against stench.
|Phoenix
|Coalescence
|Temporarily increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status.
|Physique
|Constitution
|Reduces stamina depletion when evading, blocking, or doing certain other actions.
|Potential
|Heroics
|Increases attack power and defense when health drops to 35% or lower.
|Protection
|Divine Blessing
|Has a predetermined chance of reducing the damage you take.
|Ranger
|Outdoorsman
|Improves fishing, grilling, and transporting abilities.
|Recovery
|Recovery Speed
|Speeds healing of recoverable damage (the red portion of the Health Gauge).
|Refresh
|Stamina Surge
|Speeds up stamina recovery.
|Sane
|Antivirus
|Once infected, makes it easier to overcome the Frenzy and increases affinity if cured.
|Satiated
|Free Meal
|Gives you a predetermined chance of consuming a food or drink item for free.
|Sheath
|Quick Sheathe
|Speeds up weapon sheathing.
|Shockproof
|Shock Absorber
|Disables damage reactions when you hit a friend or when a friend hits you.
|Specimen
|Entomologist
|The bodies of small insect monsters won't be destroyed, allowing them to be carved.
|Sprinter
|Marathon Runner
|Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina (such as dashing).
|Steadfast
|Stun Resistance
|Reduces the duration of stun.
|Survival
|Survival Expert
|Extra health is recovered from environmental interactables.
|Suture
|Bleeding Resistance
|Grants protection against bleeding.
|Tenderizer
|Weakness Exploit
|Increases the affinity of attacks that exploit a monster's weak points and wounds.
|Throttle
|Latent Power
|Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina deplation when certain conditions are met.
|Thunder Res
|Thunder Resistance
|Increases thunder resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels.
|Water Res
|Water Resistance
|Increases water resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels.
|Wind Resist
|Windproof
|Grants protection against wind pressure.
Not all the Decorations will be unlocked immediately. Lots will unlock as you level up and luck upon them via melding or as rewards in the Appraisal Box. Spend some time reading over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more information.
