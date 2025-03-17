All Decorations & Jewel Skills - Monster Hunter Wilds Every single Decoration name and the skill description in Monster Hunter Wilds for weapons and armor.

There are a lot of Decorations (also called Jewels) in Monster Hunter Wilds and they each have their own name and associated skills. While some of the names align with skill names, others aren’t easy to discern at a glance. Below you’ll find a table of every single weapon and armor Decoration, the skill it provides, and a description of said skill.

All Decorations & Jewel Skills

There are dozens of Decorations to collect and meld in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first time you unlock Decorations, you won’t be able to use them right away, but sooner or later you’ll be diving deep in to your build. At this point, it can be difficult to work out what skills each Decoration is offering. Use the following table to help your buildcrafting process. It includes the weapon Decorations and the armor Decorations. Remember you can make more Decorations at the Melding Pot.

Weapon Decorations Decoration/Jewel name Skill name Skill description Artillery Artillery Strengthens explosive attacks like shells, Wyvern's Fire, charge blade phial attacks, and Sticky Ammo. Attack Attack Boost Increases attack power. Bandolier Tetrad Shot Increases affinity of bowgun ammo/coatings from the fourth shot and attack of the fourth and sixth shots. Blast Blast Attack Increases the rate of blast buildup. (Blast buildup has a maximum limit.) Blastcoat Blast Functionality Allows you to apply blast coatings. Blaze Fire Attack Increases fire element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Blunt Bludgeoner Increases attack power when your weapon sharpness is low. Bolt Thunder Attack Increases thunder elemental attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Charge Charge Master Increases element power and status buildup for charged attacks. Charge Up Charge Up Increases your power to induce stun when you hit a monster with a hammer's charged attack. Crit Element Critical Element Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, deagon) when landing critical hits. Crit Status Critical Status Increases abnormal status effects (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) when landing critical hits. Critical Critical Boost Increases the damage of critical hits. Dragon Dragon Attack Increase dragon element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Drain Stamina Thief Increases certain attacks' ability to exhaust monsters. Draincoat Exhaust Functionality Allows you to apply exhaust coatings. Draw Critical Draw Increases affinity when performing draw attacks. (Not effective while riding.) Enhancer Power Prolonger Allows long swords, dual blades, insect glaives, switch axes, and charge blades to stay powered up longer. Expert Critical Eye Increases affinity. Flight Airborne Increases the damage caused by jumping attacks. Focus Focus Increases the fill rate for weapons with gauges and the charge rate for weapons with charge attacks. Forceshot Normal Shots Increases the attack power of Normal Ammo, normal arrows, and Flying Swallow Shot. Frost Ice Attack Increases ice element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Gambit Punishing Draw Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power. (Not effective while riding.) Grinder Speed Sharpening Speeds up weapon sharpening when using a whetstone. Guardian Offensive Guard Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly-timed guard. Handicraft Handicraft Extends the weapon sharpness gauge. However, it will not increase the gauge past its maximum. Ironwall Guard Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion when guarding. KO Slugger Makes it easier to stun monsters. Magazine Load Shells Improves reloading, and increases the gunlance's shell capacity and charge blade's phial capacity. Mastery Master's Touch Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness during critical hits. Mind's Eye Mind's Eye Your attacks are deflected less and deal more damage to hard targets. Opener Opening Shot Increases the bowgun's reload speed and increases the power of bullets when fully loaded. Paracoat Para Functionality Allwos you to apply paralysis coatings. Paralyzer Paralysis Attack Increases the rate of paralysis buildup. (Paralysis buildup has a maximum limit.) Pierce Piercing Shots Increases the attack of the bowgun's Pierce Ammo, and the bow's Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons. Poison Poison Duration Up Extends the duration of your poison's effect on monsters. Poisoncoat Poison Functionality Allows you to apply poison coatings. Precise Ballistics Extends the range in which ammo and arrows have maximum power. Quickswitch Rapid Morph Increases switch speed and power for switch axes and charge blades. Razor Sharp Razor Sharp Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness. Salvo Rapid Fire Up Improves light bowgun rapid fire. Sharp Protective Polish Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening. Shield Guard Up Allows you to guard against ordinary unblockable attacks. Sleep Sleep Attack Increases the rate of sleep buildup. (Sleep buildup has a maximum limit.) Sleepcoat Sleep Functionality Allows you to apply sleep coatings. Sonorous Horn Maestro Increases the effect duration of hunting horn melodies. (Effect lost when you change weapons.) Spread Spread-Power Shots Increases the attack of the bowgun's Spread Ammo and the bow's Power Shots and Quick Shots. Stream Water Attack Increases water element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Trueshot Special Ammo Boost Increases the power of the bowgun's special ammo, and the bow's Dragon Piercer, Thousand Dragons, and Tracer. Venom Poison Attack Increases the rate of poison buildup. (Poison buildup has a maximum limit.) Armor Decorations Decoration/Jewel name Skill name Skill description Adapt Adaptability Grants protection against environmental damage, such as from heat or cold. Ambush Ambush Temporarily increases damage to large monsters with a successful Sneak Attack. Antiblast Blast Resistance Grants protection against blastblight. Antidote Poison Resistance Reduces damage while poisoned. Antipara Paralysis Resistance Reduces the duration of paralysis. Bomber Bombardier Increases the damage of explosive items. Botany Botanist Increases the quantity of herbs and other consumable items you gather. Brace Flinch Free Prevents knockbacks and other reactions to small damage. Chain Burst Continuously landing hits gradually increases attack and elemental attack. (Amount increased depends on weapon.) Challenger Agitator Increases attack power and affinity when large monsters become enraged. Climber Cliffhanger Decreases stamina depletion when climbing on vines. Counter Counterstrike Temporarily increases attack power after being knocked back. Counterattack Adrenaline Rush Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly-timed evade just as a monster attacks. Def Lock Iron Skin Grants protection against defense down. Defense Defense Boost Increases defense. Also improves resistances at higher levels. Destroyer Partbreaker Makes it easier to break large monster parts, and increases damage dealt when destroying a wound with a Focus Strike. Dive Leap of Faith Allows you to do a dive-evade when facing towards large monsters and extends the dive-evade distance. Dragon Res Dragon Resistance Increases dragon resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels. Earplugs Earplugs Grants protection from large monsters' roars. Enduring Item Prolonger Extends the duration of some item effects. Escape Bind Resistance Grants protection against webbed status and frostblight. Evasion Evade Window Extends the vulnerability period when evading. Fire Res Fire Resistance Increase fire resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels. Flash Blindsider Improves the effectiveness of flash attacks and items. Flawless Peak Performance Increases attack when your health is full. Flayer Flayer Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Upon inflicting enough damage, also deals additional non-elemental damage. Footing Tremor Resistance Grants protection against ground tremors. Foray Foray Increases attack power and affinity against large monsters affected by poison or paralysis. Friendship Wide-Range Allows the effects of certain items to also affect nearby allies. Fungiform Mushroomancer Lets you digest mushrooms that would otherwise be inedible and gain their advantageous effects. Furor Resentment Increases attack when you have recoverable damage (the red portion of your Health Gauge). Geology Geologist Increases the number of items you gain at gathering points. Gobbler Speed Eating Increases meat-eating and item-consumption speed. Growth Self-Improvement Attack and defense increase as time passes while on a quest. (The maximum is reached after 30 minutes.) Hungerless Hunter Resistance Reduces maximum stamina depletion over time. Ice Res Ice Resistance Increases ice resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels. Intimidator Intimidator Reduces the chance small monsters will attack after spotting you. (Has no effect on certain monsters.) Jumping Evade Extender Increases evade distance. Leap Jump Master Prevents attacks from knocking you back during a jump. Maintenance Tool Specialist Reduces the recharge time for specialized tools. Medicine Recovery Up Increases the amount recovered when restoring health. Mighty Maximum Might Increases affinity if stamina is kept full for a period of time. Mirewalker Aquatic/Oilsilts Mobility Grants resistance against impairments to mobility while in water, oilsilt, or streams. Pep Sleep Resistance Reduces the duration of sleep. Perfume Stench Resistance Grants protection against stench. Phoenix Coalescence Temporarily increases elemental attack power and status effects after recovering from blights or abnormal status. Physique Constitution Reduces stamina depletion when evading, blocking, or doing certain other actions. Potential Heroics Increases attack power and defense when health drops to 35% or lower. Protection Divine Blessing Has a predetermined chance of reducing the damage you take. Ranger Outdoorsman Improves fishing, grilling, and transporting abilities. Recovery Recovery Speed Speeds healing of recoverable damage (the red portion of the Health Gauge). Refresh Stamina Surge Speeds up stamina recovery. Sane Antivirus Once infected, makes it easier to overcome the Frenzy and increases affinity if cured. Satiated Free Meal Gives you a predetermined chance of consuming a food or drink item for free. Sheath Quick Sheathe Speeds up weapon sheathing. Shockproof Shock Absorber Disables damage reactions when you hit a friend or when a friend hits you. Specimen Entomologist The bodies of small insect monsters won't be destroyed, allowing them to be carved. Sprinter Marathon Runner Slows down stamina depletion for actions that continuously drain stamina (such as dashing). Steadfast Stun Resistance Reduces the duration of stun. Survival Survival Expert Extra health is recovered from environmental interactables. Suture Bleeding Resistance Grants protection against bleeding. Tenderizer Weakness Exploit Increases the affinity of attacks that exploit a monster's weak points and wounds. Throttle Latent Power Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina deplation when certain conditions are met. Thunder Res Thunder Resistance Increases thunder resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels. Water Res Water Resistance Increases water resistance. Also improves defense at higher levels. Wind Resist Windproof Grants protection against wind pressure.

Not all the Decorations will be unlocked immediately. Lots will unlock as you level up and luck upon them via melding or as rewards in the Appraisal Box. Spend some time reading over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more information.