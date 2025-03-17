Evening Reading - March 17, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- FragPunk review: Weird, unbalanced, but (usually) still fun
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land review: Video game soup
- Rainbow Six Siege X's new Dual Front mode has operators fighting for territory control
- Google Deepmind CEO believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) will emerge in next decade
- Nightdive Studios is bringing I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream to consoles
- Team Ninja investigating Rise of the Ronin save data issues following PC release
- Respawn & Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game is being revealed in April
- Missile Command Delta coming from the studios behind The Big Con and Runbow
- 2XKO update may be coming in the last week of March 2025
- Joe Hendry says he'll be in a video game soon
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Reckon you could crack this cryptic puzzle?
Finding new ways to challenge yourself in SM64
Underwater levels everywhere!
Moving a toilet five inches
This seems like a massive task, even with many of the tools you might need.
LegalEagle quitting?!
BAIT AND SWITCH.
Has the Xbox 360 been hacked?
Let's find out.
Todd was an ice cold MOFO
The actor is able to do shark eyes like no one else.
New ways to play Oblivion!
This staff is a quest reward for completing the Mages Guild. It reanimates a corpse and turns it into your ally. Powerful, indeed.
Reviewing Splinter Cell games
Fantastic franchise. It's a pity Ubisoft doesn't know what to do with it.
It's a boss fight!
Nine jabronis at once.
