Google Deepmind CEO believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) will emerge in next decade Demis Hassabis believes it could even be as soon as 5 years that AI models are able to match human quality in every task.

As artificial intelligence technology continues to grow and improve, Google’s DeepMind AI division CEO, Demis Hassabis, has some lofty predictions for how much it will improve and how fast. Hassabis believes that the concept known as “artificial general intelligence” or AGI, will likely emerge in five to 10 years. At that point, AI should be able to match most humans in any task given to it.

Hassabis shared this prediction during a briefing at Google DeepMind’s London offices this week, as reported by CNBC. The conversation came from a discussion about AI’s current state versus its potential:

I think today’s systems, they’re very passive, but there’s still a lot of things they can’t do. But I think over the next five to 10 years, a lot of those capabilities will start coming to the fore and we’ll start moving towards what we call artificial general intelligence



We’re not quite there yet. These systems are very impressive at certain things. But there are other things they can’t do yet, and we’ve still got quite a lot of research work to go before that,

Google DeepMind's developers have previously boasted that their AI systems have mastered Chess and Shogi, and may master other tasks as proficiently in the next 10 years.

Source: Google

Along that long road to AGI seems to be robotic programming, with DeepMind’s current priorities being to power robots with its AI technology, as well as integrating AI into Google’s web search services on a subscription fee. Whether AGI coming from a group like Google or many of the other tech giants chasing AI development would be good seems questionable. Google itself has recently removed ethical guidelines for use of its AI in weapons or surveillance development, so it seems like an ill-advised future with that in mind.

Either way, Google and companies like it continue to push towards an advancement that could bring about AGI. As we watch to see signs of it, stay tuned for more news and updates from the AI tech space here at Shacknews.