Google Deepmind CEO believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) will emerge in next decade
Demis Hassabis believes it could even be as soon as 5 years that AI models are able to match human quality in every task.
As artificial intelligence technology continues to grow and improve, Google’s DeepMind AI division CEO, Demis Hassabis, has some lofty predictions for how much it will improve and how fast. Hassabis believes that the concept known as “artificial general intelligence” or AGI, will likely emerge in five to 10 years. At that point, AI should be able to match most humans in any task given to it.
Hassabis shared this prediction during a briefing at Google DeepMind’s London offices this week, as reported by CNBC. The conversation came from a discussion about AI’s current state versus its potential:
Along that long road to AGI seems to be robotic programming, with DeepMind’s current priorities being to power robots with its AI technology, as well as integrating AI into Google’s web search services on a subscription fee. Whether AGI coming from a group like Google or many of the other tech giants chasing AI development would be good seems questionable. Google itself has recently removed ethical guidelines for use of its AI in weapons or surveillance development, so it seems like an ill-advised future with that in mind.
Either way, Google and companies like it continue to push towards an advancement that could bring about AGI. As we watch to see signs of it, stay tuned for more news and updates from the AI tech space here at Shacknews.
-
