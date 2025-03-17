Nightdive Studios is bringing I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream to consoles The 1995 point-and-click game adaptation of Harlan Ellison's terrifying sci-fi short story is coming to PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch at the end of March.

In 1967, Harlan Ellison shook the literary community with I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, and then in 1995, he helped do it again when the story was adapted to an unsettling point-and-click adventure. Now, in 2025, console players that have never had a chance to experience will get to, thanks to Nightdive Studios, who is launching the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch at the end of this March.

Nightdive Studios announced the console release of I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream on its social media this week. There, it shared the details about when and where you can play the game on consoles:

Think you have what it takes to outsmart Master Computer AM in a game of psychological warfare? Find out when I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 27!

Nightdive Studios doesn’t call its console version of I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream a remaster or remake. Assumedly, it will be mostly as it was from its 1995 version (although Nightdive also ported that to Steam). That said, given that it hasn’t seen much existence on consoles, hopefully the point-and-click interface of the game will be adapted in a reasonably enjoyable way.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream is quite the trip. It tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which super intelligent military computers gained sentience, merged, and brought the end of the world. In the process AM becomes a hateful and malevolent god-like being, dubs itself AM, and saves five humans, for which it forces eternal life upon, tortures, and teases with chances at escape, redemption, or even merciful death. Players play through the stories of each of the five characters in an attempt to thwart AM’s torture and escape this living hell. Original story writer Harlan Ellison even assisted in its development.

With the March 27 release date set for I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, stay tuned for more updates and coverage on the game as it approaches. You can follow it on the Nightdive Studios topic.