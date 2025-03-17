New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Team Ninja investigating Rise of the Ronin save data issues following PC release

Players have reported that their save files in Rise of the Ronin's Steam release are vanishing after hours of play.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Koei Tecmo
1

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja recently brought Rise of the Ronin over to PC, and while players are generally enjoying their journey through the game, some are running into a serious problem of deleted saves. It’s notable enough that Team Ninja itself has addressed the situation and stated that it’s investigating the problem for an immediate fix.

Team Ninja addressed deleted saves in the PC version of Rise of the Ronin in a message on its social media this week. It comes after a variety of users shared stories of losing saves after lengthy stretches into the campaign. One reported losing around 15 hours of progress. Another claims they were playing a few hours a day since the game came out, only to find their save gone as well.

Team Ninja also provided a brief post outlining what issue might be causing the lost saves, and made a suggestion to help players avoid the issue:

It may not be the fix everyone needs, but it also sounds like Team Ninja is putting priority on a permanent solution. As we await updates, stay tuned to the Rise of the Ronin topic for further news and coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

