Team Ninja investigating Rise of the Ronin save data issues following PC release Players have reported that their save files in Rise of the Ronin's Steam release are vanishing after hours of play.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja recently brought Rise of the Ronin over to PC, and while players are generally enjoying their journey through the game, some are running into a serious problem of deleted saves. It’s notable enough that Team Ninja itself has addressed the situation and stated that it’s investigating the problem for an immediate fix.

Team Ninja addressed deleted saves in the PC version of Rise of the Ronin in a message on its social media this week. It comes after a variety of users shared stories of losing saves after lengthy stretches into the campaign. One reported losing around 15 hours of progress. Another claims they were playing a few hours a day since the game came out, only to find their save gone as well.

[Regarding Save Data Issues Reported for Steam Edition]



We are currently investigating the reported save data issues for #RiseoftheRonin Steam edition.



Details on the Steam News Hub.https://t.co/nuxb5MYfil



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing. — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) March 17, 2025

Team Ninja also provided a brief post outlining what issue might be causing the lost saves, and made a suggestion to help players avoid the issue:

The issue may be caused when the "Documents" folder is set for file sharing. Check whether one of the file sharing services below has been set. If so, turn it off and check if the issue is resolved, as well as a possible method to retrieve backup saves.



- Google drive

- MS OneDrive

- Dropbox



Retrieving and using back up save data



Save data Location: \Documents\KoeiTecmo\Ronin\Savedata\(Steam Account ID)

Each save will be stored in the following folders:

Manual save data: "SAVEDATA**" folder (** is number between 00~49)

Auto save data: "SAVEDATAAUTO" folder

It may not be the fix everyone needs, but it also sounds like Team Ninja is putting priority on a permanent solution. As we await updates, stay tuned to the Rise of the Ronin topic for further news and coverage.