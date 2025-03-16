All monsters in order of appearance - Monster Hunter Wilds
All large monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the order they appeared in the campaign including their type and habitats.
There are more than two dozen large monsters to capture in Monster Hunter Wilds. These monsters are revealed to players in a specific order throughout the campaign, with most of the tougher fights reserved for the back half of the game. Below is a table showing the monster appearance order, the monster type, and where they are located.
All monsters in order of appearance
There are currently 29 monsters in the base version of Monster Hunter Wilds. Each of these belongs to one of 10 monster types and can appear in one location, with some being found across multiple biomes. Check out our guide on all monster weaknesses if you’re trying to take down these beasts as quickly as possible.
|Monster Name
|Monster Type
|Habitats
|Chatacabra
|Amphibian
|Plains
|Quematrice
|Brute Wyvern
|Plains, Wyveria
|Lala Barina
|Temnoceran
|Forest, Wyveria
|Congalala
|Fanged Beast
|Forest, Wyveria
|Balahara
|Leviathan
|Plains
|Doshaguma
|Fanged Beast
|Plains, Forest, Wyveria
|Uth Duna
|Leviathan
|Forest
|Rompopolo
|Brute Wyvern
|Basin
|Rey Dau
|Flying Wyvern
|Plains
|Nerscylla
|Temnoceran
|Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
|Hirabami
|Leviathan
|Cliffs, Wyveria
|Ajarakan
|Fanged Beast
|Basin, Wyveria
|Nu Udra
|Cephalopod
|Basin
|Guardian Doshaguma
|Construct
|Wyveria
|Guardian Rathalos
|Construct
|Wyveria
|Jin Dahaad
|Leviathan
|Cliffs
|Guardian Ebony Odogaron
|Construct
|Wyveria
|Xu Wu
|Cephalopod
|Wyveria
|Guardian Arkveld
|Construct
|Wyveria
|Zoh Shia
|Construct
|Yian Kut-Ku
|Bird Wyvern
|Forest, Cliffs
|Gypceros
|Bird Wyvern
|Plains, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
|Rathian
|Flying Wyvern
|Plains, Forest, Basin
|Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
|Construct
|Wyveria
|Rathalos
|Flying Wyvern
|Forest, Basin, Wyveria
|Gravios
|Flying Wyvern
|Basin, Wyveria
|Blangonga
|Fanged Beast
|Cliffs
|Gore Magala
|Demi Elder
|Cliffs
|Arkveld
|Flying Wyvern
|Plains, Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
All monster types
There are currently 10 monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are used to categorize different monsters, which will help you target them for specific quests, like the Research Help: Monsters.
- Amphibian
- Bird Wyvern
- Brute Wyvern
- Cephalopod
- Construct
- Demi Elder
- Fanged Beast
- Flying Wyvern
- Leviathan
- Temnoceran
With a clear list of every single monster in the game and the order they appear, you should be able to see what you’re missing. You can find more information in-game in the Monster Field Guide as well as on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All monsters in order of appearance - Monster Hunter Wilds