All monsters in order of appearance - Monster Hunter Wilds All large monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the order they appeared in the campaign including their type and habitats.

There are more than two dozen large monsters to capture in Monster Hunter Wilds. These monsters are revealed to players in a specific order throughout the campaign, with most of the tougher fights reserved for the back half of the game. Below is a table showing the monster appearance order, the monster type, and where they are located.

All monsters in order of appearance

There are currently 29 monsters in the base version of Monster Hunter Wilds. Each of these belongs to one of 10 monster types and can appear in one location, with some being found across multiple biomes. Check out our guide on all monster weaknesses if you’re trying to take down these beasts as quickly as possible.

Monster Name Monster Type Habitats Chatacabra Amphibian Plains Quematrice Brute Wyvern Plains, Wyveria Lala Barina Temnoceran Forest, Wyveria Congalala Fanged Beast Forest, Wyveria Balahara Leviathan Plains Doshaguma Fanged Beast Plains, Forest, Wyveria Uth Duna Leviathan Forest Rompopolo Brute Wyvern Basin Rey Dau Flying Wyvern Plains Nerscylla Temnoceran Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria Hirabami Leviathan Cliffs, Wyveria Ajarakan Fanged Beast Basin, Wyveria Nu Udra Cephalopod Basin Guardian Doshaguma Construct Wyveria Guardian Rathalos Construct Wyveria Jin Dahaad Leviathan Cliffs Guardian Ebony Odogaron Construct Wyveria Xu Wu Cephalopod Wyveria Guardian Arkveld Construct Wyveria Zoh Shia Construct Yian Kut-Ku Bird Wyvern Forest, Cliffs Gypceros Bird Wyvern Plains, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria Rathian Flying Wyvern Plains, Forest, Basin Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Construct Wyveria Rathalos Flying Wyvern Forest, Basin, Wyveria Gravios Flying Wyvern Basin, Wyveria Blangonga Fanged Beast Cliffs Gore Magala Demi Elder Cliffs Arkveld Flying Wyvern Plains, Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria

All monster types

The Large Monster Field Guide will show you information about each monster, including its monster type, location, and weaknesses.

Source: Shacknews

There are currently 10 monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are used to categorize different monsters, which will help you target them for specific quests, like the Research Help: Monsters.

Amphibian

Bird Wyvern

Brute Wyvern

Cephalopod

Construct

Demi Elder

Fanged Beast

Flying Wyvern

Leviathan

Temnoceran

With a clear list of every single monster in the game and the order they appear, you should be able to see what you’re missing. You can find more information in-game in the Monster Field Guide as well as on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.