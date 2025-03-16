New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All monsters in order of appearance - Monster Hunter Wilds

All large monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the order they appeared in the campaign including their type and habitats.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

There are more than two dozen large monsters to capture in Monster Hunter Wilds. These monsters are revealed to players in a specific order throughout the campaign, with most of the tougher fights reserved for the back half of the game. Below is a table showing the monster appearance order, the monster type, and where they are located.

All monsters in order of appearance

There are currently 29 monsters in the base version of Monster Hunter Wilds. Each of these belongs to one of 10 monster types and can appear in one location, with some being found across multiple biomes. Check out our guide on all monster weaknesses if you’re trying to take down these beasts as quickly as possible.

Monster Name Monster Type Habitats
Chatacabra Amphibian Plains
Quematrice Brute Wyvern Plains, Wyveria
Lala Barina Temnoceran Forest, Wyveria
Congalala Fanged Beast Forest, Wyveria
Balahara Leviathan Plains
Doshaguma Fanged Beast Plains, Forest, Wyveria
Uth Duna Leviathan Forest
Rompopolo Brute Wyvern Basin
Rey Dau Flying Wyvern Plains
Nerscylla Temnoceran Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
Hirabami Leviathan Cliffs, Wyveria
Ajarakan Fanged Beast Basin, Wyveria
Nu Udra Cephalopod Basin
Guardian Doshaguma Construct Wyveria
Guardian Rathalos Construct Wyveria
Jin Dahaad Leviathan Cliffs
Guardian Ebony Odogaron Construct Wyveria
Xu Wu Cephalopod Wyveria
Guardian Arkveld Construct Wyveria
Zoh Shia Construct
Yian Kut-Ku Bird Wyvern Forest, Cliffs
Gypceros Bird Wyvern Plains, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
Rathian Flying Wyvern Plains, Forest, Basin
Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Construct Wyveria
Rathalos Flying Wyvern Forest, Basin, Wyveria
Gravios Flying Wyvern Basin, Wyveria
Blangonga Fanged Beast Cliffs
Gore Magala Demi Elder Cliffs
Arkveld Flying Wyvern Plains, Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria

All monster types

The Large Monster Field Guide showing the Chatacabra
The Large Monster Field Guide will show you information about each monster, including its monster type, location, and weaknesses.
Source: Shacknews

There are currently 10 monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are used to categorize different monsters, which will help you target them for specific quests, like the Research Help: Monsters.

  • Amphibian
  • Bird Wyvern
  • Brute Wyvern
  • Cephalopod
  • Construct
  • Demi Elder
  • Fanged Beast
  • Flying Wyvern
  • Leviathan
  • Temnoceran

With a clear list of every single monster in the game and the order they appear, you should be able to see what you’re missing. You can find more information in-game in the Monster Field Guide as well as on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola