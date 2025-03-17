Missile Command Delta coming from the studios behind The Big Con and Runbow Atari's latest IP revival brings two acclaimed indie development teams together.

Atari is looking to continue its run of IP revivals. The publisher has spent the past few years bringing back classic properties for a modern audience, some of them with top indie talent attached. On Monday, Atari announced its latest IP comeback with Missile Command Delta. It's a project so big that two indie gaming studios have been brought aboard to see it through with Mighty Yell (The Big Con) and 13AM Games (Runbow) teaming up for the first time.

Missile Command Delta is a completely new reimagining of the original Atari classic. Unlike the originals, which were designed for the coin-op arcade crowd, Delta is being presented as a turn-based tactical strategy game. The objective is largely the same, as players will look to defend their base against waves of enemy missiles. To do so, players will need to manage different arsenal types and utilize the best one to counter the incoming onslaught.

Whether Missile Command Delta proves to be a quality title remains to be seen, but the talent attached is undeniable. Mighty Yell is best known for story-based adventure The Big Con and is currently hard at work on rhythm platformer All Systems Dance. Meanwhile, 13AM Games cut its teeth on party multiplayer racer Runbow and has since released games from across different genres, including Double Cross and Dawn of the Monsters. Atari continues to have its thumb on the pulse of top indie gaming talent with the publisher coming off of 2024's Yars Rising, which was developed by Shantae creators WayForward.

Additional information about Missile Command Delta is being promised later today during The MIX + Kinda Funny Spring Game Showcase, which is set to air at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. The game is set to arrive later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.