How to unlock Murtabak as a material gatherer - Monster Hunter Wilds Murtabak is one of the many potential Material Retrieval vendors you can unlock in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Murtabak is one of the four Material Retrieval vendors in Monster Hunter Wilds. While you might have access to the other three early on, it can take a bit of time to unlock Murtabak (or even find him on the map).

How to unlock Murtabak as a gatherer

You will unlock Murtabak as a Material Retrieval gatherer after completing the Kunafa, Windsong Village quests in the Windward Plains. There appears to be at least three quests that originate from residents of Kunafa:

Continuing Conflict (HR5 Optional Quest)

A Leviathan’s Temper (HR5 Optional Quest)

Beware the Gypceros (Side Mission)

There are a few quests that originate from the village of Kunafa. Finish these to unlock Murtabak as a collector.

It wasn’t until I completed all three quests (finishing with Beware the Gypceros) that Murtabak unlocked as a vendor for me. However, I had also completed all other Optional Quests and reached Hunter Rank 66.

Murtabak has a few items that are important for crafting traps and tranq bombs.

Once you do manage to get Murtabak as a Material Retrieval vendor, you can ask him to go out and collect a variety of different supplies for you:

Herb

Honey

Thunderbug Capacitor

Blue Mushroom

Sleep Herb

Fire Herb

Dragonfell Berry

Adamant Seed

Nitroshroom

Blastnut

There are also reports that Murtabak can return with Sinister Cloth. However, I have yet to receive any from him so I can’t personally confirm this as a viable method to acquire the material.

Where to fund Murtabak

If Murtabak doesn't appear on the map or in the village, quick travel to another locale and then back again.

Murtabak is found in Kunafa, Windsong Village in the Windward Plains. Sometimes you will need to travel to the village to find him even if his quest marker does not appear on the map. When you get to the village, if you cannot find him or locate his marker, you should travel to another locale (like the Scarlet Forest) and then travel back.

After you complete all of the Kunafa quests and Murtabak unlocks as a vendor, you’ll be able to request some important crafting items. Remember to use Nata to save time going from vendor to vendor to collect your stuff. Find more helpful information over on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.