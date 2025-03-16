How to catch a whopper - Monster Hunter Wilds The Catch of a Lifetime quests tasks hunters with catching a whopper in Monster Hunter Wilds.

As your experience as a wrangler grows, Kanya will ask you to catch rarer and more difficult fish in Monster Hunter Wilds. One of her last quests is The Catch of a Lifetime, which requires players to find and catch a whopper, one of the largest fish types in the game. There are a few locations where you can catch one and some new mechanics to keep in mind.

How to catch a whopper

To catch a whopper for the Catch of a Lifetime quest, you must equip and use one of the new lures Kanya gives you after completing Fishing for Flavor: Tuff Joint Bait or Duster Rig. For my catch, I used the Duster Rig.

Head to Area 17 in the Scarlet Forest and look along the northern edge of the water to spot large fish. I've had luck finding them near schools of fish.

Source: Shacknews

You can find a whopper in Area 17 of the Scarlet Forest. Go to the northern side and look over the edge to see fish swimming around. There is a school of fish swimming in a circle and there should be a larger fish moving around them.

There is a large fish seen here behind the ring of smaller fish.

Source: Shacknews

Cast the Duster Rig lure into the water and wiggle it to get the attention of the whopper. Once it bites, you will need to use the new wrangling controls to tire it out and reel it in. Move the line in the direction the fish is swimming. As soon as it stops swimming, begin reeling it in by pressing up and down on the left stick, but stop as soon as it starts moving again. If the fish jumps into the air, move the stick in the direction of the jump and pull the right trigger to restrain it.

If you succeed at the mini game, you will catch the whopper. The fish will fly up through the air and land on the ground beside you. This will complete the “catch a whopper” portion of the quest. Report to Kanya to complete Catch of a Lifteime and move onto the final fishing quest.

Catching a whopper is going to be a more challenging fishing adventure in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will need to actively work to reel it in, as opposed to the automatic fishing you’ve encountered with the smaller creatures. Be sure to look over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more quest guides and monster locations.