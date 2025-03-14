Evening Reading - March 14, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. We're continuing on through the month of March. Hope you enjoyed your Pi Day, whether it was pizza or pastry. It's time to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Here's a look at what's coming up in Final Fantasy XIV Online's upcoming Patch 7.2, titled Seeker of Eternity.

Coming to God of War Ragnarök and God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla on March 20th – The Dark Odyssey Collection!



Inspired by the legendary God of War II Dark Odyssey Kratos skin, we’ve put together a free collection of in-game cosmetics as a thank you to all our players for 20… pic.twitter.com/BnAarPNDQy — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) March 14, 2025

Celebrate 20 years of God of War with this special free cosmetic for God of War Ragnarok.

🎂 Anniversary Celebration Event now live until March 22nd (11am UTC)!



Mark seven years on the seas with Community Goals charting SoT's history, free Voyages of Luck, cosmetics to earn and more. Details: https://t.co/0bctdKLIdU pic.twitter.com/xIOrRIArtc — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 14, 2025

While you're at it, go celebrate seven years of Sea of Theives.

And "Through the Fire and Flames" is now in Fortnite Festival. Now it's a true rhythm game.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Warm embrace

Father King just wants a hug.

Apple brought him back!

They're gonna make him do this until he's 90!

Nothing but the Hotfix

This week is Frost Fatales, where the women of Games Done Quick are raising money for the National Women's Law Center. They're closing in on $100,000, so keep those donations coming!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The Inside the NBA crew (minus Ernie, out sick) and Shaq's pants try out the Speed Stick Challenge.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Titans collided when NXT Champion Oba Femi defended against TNA Wrestling's Moose.

Meanwhile, AEW came to Los Angeles with a show that featured a Hollywood ending.

Tonight in video game music

Rebecca E Tripp returns to Donkey Kong Country 2 with Gamer of the Winds for a special collaboration.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!