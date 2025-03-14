2XKO update may be coming in the last week of March 2025 It's been quite a while since we heard anything new on 2XKO, but it looks like we're going to hear the latest details on the game later this month.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about Riot Games, but it seems like the drought of info will end this month. An editorial lead on 2XKO has shared that the team has wrapped up prep of the next update video, and it will be coming out at the end of this month, March 2025.

It was 2XKO Editor-In-Chief Ben Forbes who shared the latest news on 2XKO from his social media account. That was where he mentioned that the update will be coming before March ends:

It's a detailed update that gets pretty indepth, so the video is running pretty long (probs an hour or so?). We're looking to get the update out during the last week of March.

It's a detailed update that gets pretty indepth, so the video is running pretty long (probs an hour or so?). We're looking to get the update out during the last week of March.



We're not quite ready for the wide world of PowerPoint livestreams yet, but one day... — Ben Forbes (@draggles) March 14, 2025

Forbes would go on to share some of the details that are coming in the update video.

Here's what you can expect: A deep dive on our gameplay changes since Alpha Lab 1 (including Jinx!), some context and info on Alpha Lab 2, and a showmatch featuring the dev team.

And so it sounds like the big thing will be not only seeing how Jinx plays and has been adjusted, as well as details on when the next 2XKO playtest will run. The game has made regular appearances at the EVO fighting game tournament, as well as various game shows. Jinx was one of the last things shown and she underwent a big gameplay and visual overhaul since we saw her in the first teaser trailers.

With the next showing of 2XKO right around the corner, stay tuned to the game’s topic as news and coverage drops.