Joe Hendry says he'll be in a video game soon The professional wrestler has yet to confirm specifically what game he'll be appearing in.

Joe Hendry, professional wrestler and entertainment extraordinaire, has been teasing a video game appearance. While he’s continuing to keep what game he’ll appear in a secret, Hendry has confirmed that fans will be seeing him soon.

Joe Hendry posted a video to social media to tease his appearance in a video game. “Multiple video game developers have got in touch, and we’re just about ready to make an announcement,” he said in the video.

Announcement soon… pic.twitter.com/jr83MbQ378 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 14, 2025

Filmed in Times Square, several advertisements can be seen on the large digital displays behind Hendry as he speaks. One of them happens to be for PUBG Mobile, which has done numerous collabs over the years, including with real-world stars. Could this just be a casual coincidence, or some very clever hinting from Joe Hendry? Seems like it won’t be long until we know for sure.

With Joe Hendry’s primary occupation being a professional wrestler, there are also theories that he could pop up in WWE 2K25, given his handful of appearances on NXT. That said, there’s been no word on a TNA-related DLC from 2K.