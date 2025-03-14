Star Wars: Hunters to go offline in October The final update for Star Wars: Hunters will arrive on April 15.

NaturalMotion and Zynga have announced that mobile shooter Star Wars: Hunters will end its service this October. The game’s final update will come in April before the game is rendered unplayable later this year.

The Star Wars: Hunters shutdown was announced in a message to players. While the team states that the decision was “not made lightly,” no specific reason was given for the shutdown. The final content update will arrive on April 15 and add Tuya as the last roster addition. This update will also disable all microtransactions. On October 1, 2025, servers for Star Wars: Hunters will go offline and the game will no longer be playable.



Star Wars: Hunters launched in May 2024 for iOS and Android. The game was targeting a PC release at some point in the future, but those plans have presumably been scrapped. Zynga will not be issuing refunds for recently purchased Crystals or Arena Passes, but encourages players to get their use out of them before the final update drops on April 15.

Star Wars: Hunters is the latest live service game to get the axe. Just yesterday, it was announced that Spectre Divide and developer Mountaintop Studios will be shutting down.