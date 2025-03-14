Assasssin's Creed Shadows will be Steam Deck Verified at launch Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows will play nice with Valve's handheld PC gaming device.

As we close in on the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft is making sure that players will be able to enjoy it on a variety of platforms, and most recently, it confirmed that Steam Deck can be counted among them. The publisher announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will officially be Steam Deck Verified at launch when it comes out this month.

Ubisoft shared Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Steam Deck Verification in the Steam trailer launched for the game this week. When Assassin’s Creed Shadows hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 20, 2025, it will also hold Steam Deck Verified status, meaning it’s guaranteed to play well on Valve’s handheld platform.

Steam Deck Verified status has continued to be a growing trend among developers and AAA games coming out. Knowing that a popular and anticipated game will work on your hardware of choice (especially when it’s as finicky as PC gaming) provides some nice peace of mind, and many developers are making sure to let players know when that verification happens. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Shadows joins Split Fiction in Steam Deck Verification in this month alone.

With that settled, Steam Deck owners planning to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on their handheld when it comes out can look forward to it playing as intended. As the launch date looms, stay tuned for more coverage on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows topic here at Shacknews.