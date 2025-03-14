How to win the WWE 2K25 Tribal Gauntlet Match WWE 2K25's Tribal Gauntlet Match stands between you and one of the most hard-to-get achievements in the game. Here's how to win.

WWE 2K25’s Showcase Mode centers on the Bloodline—not just Roman Reigns’ and Solo Sikoa’s respective factions, but the families that make up the dynasty. The Tribal Gauntlet Match is your final challenge, and one of the toughest the Showcase Mode has to offer. Follow this guide to make short work of your opponents.

Acknowledge Your Tribal Chief

You have three objectives in the Tribal Gauntlet Match: 1) deal “monstrous” damage to your opponent; 2) hit three finishing moves; and 3) defeat the 10th and final opponent. IT DOESN’T MATTER when you complete the first two objectives, but you’re better off waiting until certain points in the match.

Before you begin, turn the difficulty down to Easy. There’s no shame in this! Your objective is to win, not prove yourself a legend at WWE 2K25’s mechanics. Your opponents will rarely counter with the difficulty turned down, freeing you up to layeth the smacketh down.

Don’t worry about the damage meter at the beginning of the match. Try to deal with the first five or six opponents as fast as you can. Your goal at this phase is to defeat opponents without taking much damage. Once you’re halfway through the gauntlet, focus on filling up the damage meter to complete that objective.

For the first three or four challengers, concentrate on building up Finishers, but don’t use them right away. Instead, hold on to them until the beginning of a match. Oftentimes you’ll be able to pin a fresh opponent right after hitting a Finisher. Keep in mind that Signature moves deal almost as much damage as finishing moves. Always try going for a pin after a Signature; you’ll be surprised at how often this puts your opponent down for the count.

If they kick out, deal damage to their body or head until it’s red, then go for the pin again. The best way to deal damage to the opponent’s body is to get them on the ground and pummel that area of their body. I used The Rock’s knee drops (get your opponent on the mat, then stand next to their body and mash the Heavy Blow button) to wear opponents down. This has the benefit of charging both the “monstrous” damage meter and my stamina and Finisher bars relatively quickly.

Follow these tips to blaze a path through the Tribal Gauntlet Match and unlock the Bloodline Dynasty arena as well as the Head of the Table achievement/trophy. Want to read more about WWE 2K25? Check out our review of the game here.