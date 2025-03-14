New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket update will do away with Trading Tokens in autumn 2025

The controversial currency used to trade cards will be replaced with a currency players have been earning since the game came out.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Pokemon Company
1

The Pokemon TCG Pocket mobile game is getting a major update to its trading system later this year. After a wealth of negative feedback regarding the Trader Token currency, the developers are preparing to remove them altogether in favor of using a currency players have had all along for trades. The update should roll out in autumn 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s developers shared news of the update to trading on the game’s social media this week. While it will still take a while for the changes to take effect, the biggest thing will be that while Traders Tokens are going away, shinedust, which has been a currency for upgrading cards cosmetically since the beginning, will take their place. It’s earned in-game, and as Trader Tokens are phased out, players will receive reciprocal shinedust for whatever Tokens they had.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a global hit as far as popularity and downloads, reaching 100 million users worldwide this last month. That said, the game doesn’t always hit the mark in terms of good, clean fun. We enjoyed many elements of it, but pointed out in our Shacknews review that predatory monetization elements of the game and a frustrating meta strip away a bit of the charm. Trader Tokens could considered part of those manipulative systems, and the community seems to agree.

With the phase out of Trader Tokens set for autumn 2025, stay tuned for further updates on the game as they drop. You can follow more news and coverage on the Pokemon TCG Pocket topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola