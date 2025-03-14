New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Downlod Deals for Mar. 14: The Steam Spring Sale

It's time to open your wallets once again and submit to Gabe.
Ozzie Mejia
Valve
There are a lot of deals to check out this week. That's right, the Steam Spring Sale has begun! That means there are thousands of deals on some of the biggest games in the world. We've tried to feature as many as we could and, as a result of that intense focus, we're catching up wtih the rest of the PC gaming storefronts as we go. And, yes, there are deals in other shops worth seeking out, including an early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds over on Fanatical. Keep it on this space for the latest updates throughout the day.

Update: We are all caught up. Thank you very much for your patience and enjoy the savings!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Steam

The Steam Spring Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. There are times when I'll inevitably miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Source: Electronic Arts
The Jackbox Naughty Pack
Source: Jackbox Games
Battlefield 2042
Source: Electronic Arts
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Source: Crows Crows Crows
Boyfriend Dungeon
Source: Kitfox Games

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

