Weekend PC Downlod Deals for Mar. 14: The Steam Spring Sale

There are a lot of deals to check out this week. That's right, the Steam Spring Sale has begun! That means there are thousands of deals on some of the biggest games in the world. We've tried to feature as many as we could and, as a result of that intense focus, we're catching up wtih the rest of the PC gaming storefronts as we go. And, yes, there are deals in other shops worth seeking out, including an early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds over on Fanatical. Keep it on this space for the latest updates throughout the day.
Update: We are all caught up. Thank you very much for your patience and enjoy the savings!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Mortal Shell - FREE until 3/20
- World of Warships Anniversary Party Favor - FREE until 3/20
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Redemption Reapers - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
Fanatical
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $56.34 (20% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- God of War Ragnarok [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Until Dawn [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $36.39 (48% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.24 (48% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $34.29 (51% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.89 (64% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $9.74 (61% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Steam] - $38.48 (65% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.65 (29% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $30.89 (49% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $32.03 (47% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.89 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $13.19 (78% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.89 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.87 (67% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.11 (65% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.85 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $6.00 (90% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $8.94 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War Ragnarok [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.70 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $49.99 (55% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.99 (57% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $36.61 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.99 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $3.88 (81% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Yes, Your Grace - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $47.59 (32% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War Ragnarok [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $23.40 (61% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $47.24 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.69 (41% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $38.21 (45% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $32.75 (45% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.59 (38% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $17.55 (61% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $2.55 (91% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.76 (91% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.
- Blossoming Savings
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- 1000xRESIST [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $9.33 (85% off)
- Donut County [Steam] - $3.89 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Blossoming Savings Sale.
Ubisoft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $4.00 (80% off)
Steam
The Steam Spring Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. There are times when I'll inevitably miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $19.25 (79% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $39.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tetris Forever - $26.24 (25% off)
- UFO 50 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fear the Spotlight - $13.99 (30% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $29.99 (50% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold - $20.09 (33% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $38.39 (43% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $19.99 (50% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $9.89 (67% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- V Rising - $20.99 (40% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination - $19.99 (60% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fields of Mistria [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Fallen Aces [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
- TCG Card Shop Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (25% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Supermarket Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $9.09 (30% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rivals of Aether 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $7.49 (50% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $17.99 (40% off)
- Content Warning - $5.59 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Nine Sols - $20.99 (30% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ready or Not - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $27.49 (45% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Payday 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Remnant Ultimate Bundle - $44.48 (59% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $15.99 (36% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.76 (48% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Satisfactory - $27.99 (30% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Open Roads - $13.99 (30% off)
- Flock - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Jusant - $12.49 (50% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Coral Island - $20.99 (30% off)
- Moonstone Island - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fae Farm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.39 (33% off)
- Party Animals - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $9.99 (60% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $2.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadows of Doubt - $14.99 (40% off)
- For the King 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Pizza Tower - $13.39 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $14.79 (63% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- High on Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Berserk Boy - $12.00 (40% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $7.49 (75% off)
- Park Beyond - $9.89 (67% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wild Hearts - $10.49 (85% off)
- Dead Space - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $21.55 (46% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $59.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $8.99 (85% off)
- Atomic Heart - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dune: Imperium - $18.39 (20% off)
- Dune Spice Wars - $17.49 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $9.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Riven - $24.49 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $8.99 (70% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $11.99 (60% off)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $8.99 (70% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $5.24 (65% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Neon White - $12.49 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $4.99 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $14.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $8.99 (70% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $13.19 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $13.49 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Quarry - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $11.99 (80% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $16.82 (68% off)
- Digimon Survive - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $11.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $9.59 (84% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.92 (44% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $9.99 (80% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $8.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $3.99 (90% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth- $5.39 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Warrior Trilogy - $19.97 (69% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC 24 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $9.99 (80% off)
- Undisputed - $34.99 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $3.99 (90% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.36 (59% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $13.99 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Terra Nil - $12.49 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $9.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Humankind - $12.49 (75% off)
- Soundfall - $4.49 (85% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $12.59 (37% off)
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dorfromantik - $8.39 (40% off)
- KeyWe - $4.99 (80% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 6 - $35.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $24.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $15.01 (55% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.24 (92% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $11.19 (78% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $10.99 (45% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $20.10 (70 off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $8.49 (66% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- The Arkane Collection - $48.13 (74% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $4.99 (90% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $5.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo - $15.74 (65% off)
- Tron: Identity - $5.09 (66% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $10.99 (45% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $8.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $17.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rust - $23.99 (40% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $6.24 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (60% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $26.98 (50% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $15.91 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf It! - $4.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.79 (68% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $14.99 (450% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $2.99 (90% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $31.99 (20% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $13.19 (67% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $10.99 (45% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.74 (61% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $1.99 (80% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers - $4.49 (70% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- Undertale - $0.99 (90% off)
- Into the Breach - $5.99 (60% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
