Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 14: MAR10 Day Sale continues

Mario celebrated his big day this week, so that means there's still a little time left to take advantage of some rare first-party discounts from Nintendo. Pick up some of the best Mario titles while you still can.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has kicked off Mega March, meaning you can find games like God of War Ragnarok, as well as some of the best games of last year, at a nice discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mega March
- God of War Ragnarok - $29.39 (58% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $29.99 (25% off)
- DOOM Anthology - $27.99 (65% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- Stardew Valley - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $39.98 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- EA Games Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Games Sale.
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Part 2 Sale
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Long Dark - $13.99 (60% off)
- Sifu - $11.99 (70% off)
- Slime Rancher - $4.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Saver Part 2 Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day 2025
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong - $34.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario RPG - $41.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $14.99 (75% off)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- More from the Nintendo Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Jackbox Games Spring Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-6 Remastered - $43.99 (20% off)
- The Lara Croft Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 14: MAR10 Day Sale continues