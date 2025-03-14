Silent Hill f takes the series to Japan for a new horror adventure The game is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Konami has given us the full details of the next game coming in the Silent Hill series, Silent Hill f. Revealed in a recent presentation, Silent Hill f is going to take the series to Japan where a young woman will face horrors and danger as a sinister fog descends on her hometown and brings grotesque creatures with it.

Silent Hill f was given a full reveal trailer on a Silent Hill Transmission presentation this week. The game is being developed by Taiwan-based group, NeoBards Entertainment, and will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The story follows female protagonist Shimizu Hinako, whose somewhat remote hometown of Ebisugaoka is suddenly consumed in a fog that should be familiar to fans of the series. What was once familiar becomes a hellscape in which Hinako must contend with terrifying monsters and complex puzzles to move forward.

Following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake in collaboration with Bloober Team, it looks like Konami is striking while the iron is hot. The game hit well with critics (Shacknews included) back in October 2024, and went on to sell millions of copies after its release. Konami has every reason to keep the hype train rolling, and Silent Hill f looks like an interesting departure from the normal rural US Northeast town the franchise is known for. Hinako’s journey through a haunted Ebisugaoka still looks set to capture the familiar horror vibes of Silent Hill in a vastly different setting.

With no release date revealed at this time, we’ll look forward to learning more about Silent Hill f as news drops. Stay tuned to the Silent Hill series topic for more updates.