How to unlock the third weapon skill tree - Assassin's Creed Shadows The third weapon skill tree in Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be available from the start of the game. This is how to get access to it.

There are numerous ways to take care of your enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, with the most easily accessible being your main weapons. When you start, there will be three available skill trees. Two of them are like to open pretty quickly, but the third one might take a while. If you are wondering what it's all about, this is everything you need to know.

You will have access to three main weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The Katana will act as your main weapon from the start of the game, then the Kusarigama is likely to be the second weapon you unlock, or at least it was for me. It might take some time to unlock the third one, and this is because it is likely to be a while before you find a Tanto.

A Tanto is a knife, meaning you need to fight at much closer range with it. The Tanto is a lot of fun, however, especially when used in stealth situations. You can throw it, knocking enemies back and making them vulnerable, as well as use it to inflict highly damaging weak point strikes.

I didn't get my first Tanto until I had played for about 7 hours or so, and it dropped from a Castle mission where I had to take out some Daisho enemies and then loot a chest at the top of a pagoda. I have no idea how normal that will be; it just seemed to take along time to show up in my game. When you first get it, the Tanto might not be all that impressive, but I think it will be well worth it for those who enjoy stealthy gameplay.

