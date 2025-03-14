What are Constructs in Monster Hunter Wilds? So you need to hunt Constructs in Monster Hunter Wilds. Just what in the name of the Guild are those?

Monsters come in different categories in Monster Hunter Wilds and one such group is the Constructs. These are a unique breed of monsters that belong to a specific region.

What are Constructs?

Constructs are a type of monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. Much like Fanged Beasts, there are a few monsters that belong to this collection of animals. You’re going to find all of these in the Ruins of Wyveria:

Guardian Arkveld

Guardian Doshaguma

Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Guardian Rathalos

Zoh Shia

The Monster Field Guide's Detailed Info panel shows the group a monster belongs too. The Guardian Rathalos is part of the Construct group.

Source: Shacknews

As you can see, anything that’s a Guardian is considered a Construct. This is likely because they are bred by the ancient people of Wyveria as opposed to occurring naturally in the environment. Because these are specially bred monsters, they pose a considerable threat as their Wyvern Milk attacks deal a bunch of area-of-effect damage.

Now, how could you have known these were Constructs? Monster Hunter Wilds provides the helpful Monster Field Guide in the pause menu. This has a Large Monster section that details every monster in the game, which is where you’ll find an info panel that lists the group a monster belongs to. For instance, the Lala Barina is a Temnoceran (we all know it’s a spider, though).

Should the game ask you to hunt a Construct as part of a Research Help: Monsters bounties, you’ll now know what you’re looking for. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page for help tracking down the other beasts in the game.