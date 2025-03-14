What are Fanged Beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds? Track down Fanged Beasts so you can complete Limited Bounties in Monster Hunter Wilds.

There are a lot of different types of monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the game uses specific descriptors for each group. One of these groups is the Fanged Beasts. While you can likely guess that these have fangs, it’s not immediately clear which ones it’s referring to – because all the monsters appear to have sharp chompers!

What are Fanged Beasts?

Fanged Beasts refers to a type of large monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. As of launch, there are only four Fanged Beasts in the game, and you’ll likely recognize these as ones you’ve encountered early in the campaign. Hunting these is often a requirement for the Research Help: Monsters bounties:

Congalala

Doshaguma

Ajarakan

Blangonga

The Detailed Info panel will tell you what group the monster belongs to.

Source: Shacknews

Out of all of these, the Congalala is the easiest one to hunt and kill (or capture). The Ajarakan is a fiery nightmare to contend with and is more likely to be backed up by other beasts. Similarly, the Blangonga is erratic and often has smaller monkeys around it.

After you’ve hunting enough Fanged Beasts, you should be able to claim your rewards for the bounty at the Support Desk. This will get you one quest closer to completing them all. This is obviously a great way to get Armor Spheres, which are one of the lategame grinds to chase.

There are a variety of other monsters types out there as well. Whenever you see a mission that needs a specific monster type, remember to check your Monster Field Guide as it will tell you. Find more tips on stalking your prey over on our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page.