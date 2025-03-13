How to get Sinister Cloth - Monster Hunter Wilds Get some Sinister Cloth to craft the Death Stench armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Sinister Cloth returns in Monster Hunter Wilds, giving players access to the Death Stench armor. If you want to look like Death incarnate, you’ll need to gather up at least five pieces of this crafting material. However, it’s not easy to get as you’ll need some extremely specific trading materials.

How to get Sinister Cloth

Ten Ancient Wyvern Coins are needed for one piece of Sinister Cloth and you can only buy two before stock runs out.

Source: Shacknews

Sinister Cloth is only available as a trading item from Gawdygog and Kilama. These are two traders that unlock as you progress through the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign and post-game content. There is only a chance they will have it in their inventory, so you will need to check back in regularly to see if they stock it.

Gawdygog trades 10 Ancient Wyvern Coins for 1 Sinister Cloth (trade limit 2)

Kilama trades 1 Great Windward Aloe for 1 Sinister Cloth (trade limit 1)

As you can see, you either need to farm Ancient Wyvern Coins so you can purchase two pieces of Sinister Cloth or find one Great Windward Aloe to get one unit from Kilama. Ideally, you’ll have everything ready in your inventory for when the traders get some in stock.

You need five pieces of Sinister Cloth to craft one full set of Death Stench A armor. There are two styles to craft, so you might want to aim to get 10 pieces to craft both sets.

Because there are trade limits, you cannot buy all five at once. You will need to wait for the vendor to get more in stock, which could take a while.

Where to find Gawdygog and Kilama

Gawdygog is in the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest and Kilama is in the Kunafa, Windsong Village in the Windward Plains. When you finished the campaign, Nata will become the Village Intermediary, allowing you to check the trader inventories without traveling to each location.

Once you collect five pieces of Sinister Cloth, you’ll be able to craft your own set of Death Stench armor. Make sure you don’t accidentally craft two of the same piece, else you’ll need to get even more materials. Find more material location guides on our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page.