Evening Reading - March 13, 2025

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Steve from Gamers Nexus asks the AI question many of us have been wondering about

Be sure to watch the whole Gamers Nexus video here on their YouTube channel.

Their video on 50 series PhysX support is also excellent.

Kevin Hart returns to Hot Ones this week

Congratulations to the show on its 10th anniversary.

Rock music played on untraditional instruments

Freebird on bag pipes is fire pic.twitter.com/KNes92urYE — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) March 13, 2025

Freebird!

You're in the jungle, baby.

I didn't expect that to be so good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4YnkUh9bQC — 3DrakaiNa 👻 (G.A.N.G) (@3DrakaiNa) March 9, 2025

Bar codes being turned into music kinda fits here too.

British people infuriate Italian chef again

OMG! 😂 The more you watch it the funnier it gets. pic.twitter.com/Ec2U0IG85L — Muse (@xmuse_) March 11, 2025

:)

I had to dig up my all-time favorite Gino rant.

Some people just don't get Mario...

That paper is a solid B+ in my book.

Couple who met in League of Legends get buried by this comedian

That punchline was ruthlessly hilarious. 10/10, no notes.

Memester Hunter Wilds

Who doesn't want to recreate their special someone in their favorite video game?

Two veteran game devs weigh in on AI

The reason for the disconnect is pretty apparent when you dig in. AI is a godsend for most of the programmers in the world, but it doesn’t help those doing work which lacks numerous similar independent implementations for AI to train on sufficiently to help. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 12, 2025

Tim Sweeney tweeted a pretty extensive breakdown of his experiences with different chatbots.

Here's the whole thread combined:

The reason for the disconnect is pretty apparent when you dig in. AI is a godsend for most of the programmers in the world, but it doesn’t help those doing work which lacks numerous similar independent implementations for AI to train on sufficiently to help. So most researchers and developers on the leading edge of a field of technology find it useless for their work, and most programmers doing rote implementation find it incredibly useful, leaving each group thinking the other group is crazy. Personally I’ve tried throwing about a dozen problems at AI to see what advice it can offer, and it ranges from Wikipedia levels of understanding to the confidently yet ruinously erroneous. Graph theory, linear algebra, functional logic, iterated function systems: no real help. (person asks which models he has tried) The three top OpenAI models, Grok 2 and 3, and several Llama variants. They all had surprisingly similar competencies at summarizing information and similar failings in reasoning one or more steps beyond what’s in the literature. Ultimately with each problem I ended up caught in a loop of it confidently giving incorrect information, me pointing out the error precisely, and it apologizing and confidently giving a new answer, still wrong but in a new way. Still, Grok3 is a better search engine than Google or Duck Duck Go, a better encyclopedia than Wikipedia, and a better health advisor than any web site. My hypothesis is that we won’t have AGI from just this real-time autocomplete model of generative AI. Deep thought and rumination are going to be needed to explore numerous possible avenues for solving not-previously-seen problems. One more bit to add. I’ve read the most relevant papers and publications on these topics as well as online discussions, and it’s clear that all of these AI models are trained on them specifically. The Reddit connection is the most annoying, in that AI treats confused Reddit posts from users speculating about or just plain wrong about topics as similarly authoritative to academic papers on the topic. And it’s very easy to spot, from prose characteristics, when it’s Reddit regurgitation rather than facts. What AI clearly lacks here is the sort of training time contemplation that would lead a person to draw conclusions about the reliability of sources in order to derive a consistent world model. And it’s clear that text regurgitation isn’t doing anything like what mathematicians do before stating a theorem (such as proving it either formally or informally).

Here's what George Broussard had to say:

No. What you are seeing is people annoyed because hype and AI hyperbole + revenue just being ads from tech bros based on eyeballs, and not actually monetizing good game design. i mean, great...make $ but it's no model and indicates no future. It's Hawk Tuah 2.0, basically. https://t.co/uDJbMV6uQo — George Broussard🕹️ (@georgebsocial) March 10, 2025

And a follow-up tweet:

re: That nonsense AI made flight sim game...whatever.



I do expect that some person/small team will effectively make some AI Crossy Road/mobile level game that they can monetize that's an actual fun game and will do so outside an App Store's gates and 30%. That will be… — George Broussard🕹️ (@georgebsocial) March 10, 2025

Kendrick's Korner

Shout out to Eat Your Broccoli for posting this sweet gameplay of Not Like Us in Beat Saber!

Super Mario Sunshine x Squabble Up = High Quality Entertainment.

Awesome!

Marvel: Captain America is the best

Bollywood: you were saying🤔 pic.twitter.com/fwxr9tuPbA — ........... (@phveektordrayne) March 9, 2025

Bollywood is usually good for some laughs.

That's pretty funny, for a drive-thru video that didn't involve anyone being hurt or attacked.

Who knew that cars getting roasted could be so funny pic.twitter.com/qkYbWeE3jb — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) March 13, 2025

This guy is the Don Rickles of making fun of people's cars.

Why?

We are all living in Doechii's world right now.

When a dog dies of old age in The Sims 3, the Grim Reaper reassures them with a hug and throws a stick for them to follow into the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/ZQFgRFuHWx — 💖 (@twaniimals) March 12, 2025

That's a very sweet detail in The Sims 3.

Much Madonna Music

Check out my Shacknews Chatty thread breaking down the Top 10 Madonna songs of all time. Reply with your favorites for maximum engagement.

