Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Turning monsters into neat hats There are more Optional Quests to complete and armor to upgrade. Let's get it done.

Welcome to Friday night and a return to your regularly scheduled broadcast. On this episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, I’m diving back into Monster Hunter Wilds to continue my journey of completing all side quests, Optional Quests, and deck myself out in the best gear. Join me!

This Monster Hunter Wilds livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream will be going for about two hours, during which I’ll be focusing on knocking out quests from the to-do list and farming up the mats I need to improve my gear.

Last week we had to skip an episode of VHS due to a cyclone hitting my usually sunny city in Queensland, Australia. Power went out for 300,000 homes and lots of people suffered flooding. The good news is that the Aussie people are rallying together to clean everything up and hopefully make improvements to our infrastructure. As climate change continues to occur, we need to be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.

On the gaming front, Monster Hunter Wilds is a bit of a resource hog, so hopefully OBS plays nice. If it’s completely unwatchable, we’ll shift gears to something else. While you’re checking out the stream, remember to follow and subscribe, which you can do for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch.