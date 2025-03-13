New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Jimmy, Aspect of Placeholding makes a triumphant return to Destiny 2

It's a day ending in 'y' my dudes, and Destiny 2 has another hilarious bug.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
There have been a lot of funny bugs and problems in Destiny 2 over the years, and a fan favorite has returned to the game in the Guardian Games Rushdown mode. Jimmy, Aspect of Placeholding, has wormed his way back into the Whisper mission.

Guardian Games kicked off this week in Destiny 2 and players have been working through the new Rushdown mode. This mode pits players against iconic bosses from the series in a boss-rush setting. One such boss is from the end of the Whisper mission, Tulgorh, Aspect of Agony. Except the tooltip has the incorrect name, it instead asks players to defeat Jimmy, Aspect of Placeholding.

Tooltip showing Jimmy, Aspect of Placeholding

Source: Ryan_WXH

This is evidently a placeholder name that a developer needed to switch over before release. What’s hilarious is that this was actually a problem that cropped up in the past for this mission and was seemingly addressed in a February 14, 2025 patch. However, Jimmy is strong, and he clearly wasn’t removed entirely.

Destiny 2 has been in a bit of a tough spot recently. The playerbase has dropped off a cliff following the release of The Final Shape and countless bugs and problems have plagued the game. There are so many issues that it’s made content creation difficult, as some quests can’t be completed and information is quickly outdated as things are disabled or fixed. It was just on Tuesday that we covered that Rite of the Nine accidentally launched early with unfinished, textureless weapons.

In the past, Bungie has recognized these silly occurrences by releasing emblems for players that participated. Perhaps we’ll see another round of emblems to celebrate Jimmy?

Head of Guides
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

