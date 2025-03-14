Shack Together 054 - Wanderstop Review, Death Stranding 2 Pre-Order Trailer, feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 54 of Shack Together! Today's show kicks off with John sharing his excitement about his new tabletop SEGA arcade, while we dive into major gaming news including Death Stranding 2's release date announcement as well as Josh Broadwell's (who was not able to join us today) emphatic reception of Wanderstop.

The gaming industry sees some significant shifts this week, with Niantic selling Pokemon GO to Scopely and Nintendo announcing their San Francisco location's opening date. We also explore new previews of Rainbow Six Siege X Dual Front and Mandragora, while touching on our review coverage for Wanderstop and The Hungry Lamb.

In addition, we discuss several curious announcements, including Katamari Damacy Live coming to Apple Arcade and the unfortunate shutdown of Mountaintop Studios' Spectre Divide. We also cover Apple's AI Siri delay and other industry developments. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

