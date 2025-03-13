ShackStream: Locking in on Valve's Deadlock The occult streets of Manhattan are calling. Can our Shiv and Holliday hold up in lane? Find out as we go live with Deadlock!

Valve’s new third-person shooter MOBA, Deadlock, has been chugging along in early access for quite some time, and it continues to grow. The last couple months have seen new characters and a brand new map come into play. We’ve also been playing it quite a bit, and we invite you to join in as we play it today!

Deadlock is currently only available in early access, and generally speaking you can only get in if you have someone already in the game, or a Valve developer, invite you. I, myself, have been playing the heck out of Shiv and Holliday and fancy myself a fine player of both.

Will my skills hold up in random matches? Find out as we play Deadlock live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be going live with it at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, and you can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to share that we appreciate all of you who tune into our livestreams. Even just lurking is nice. It’s why we bring you shows like Pop! Goes the Culture, The Stevetendo Show, Indie-licious, and our fighting game lab streams. If you appreciate what we do as well and would like to support it, then please consider following and subscribing. It helps us out a lot and you can subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please. If you please to use it on us, we’d be happy to have it.

We’re locking in for Deadlock and it’s going to be quite the ride down the rail lines. Join us as we go live and play on this special ShackStream shortly.