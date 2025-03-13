ShackStream: Hunting for key cards in DayZ's busiest map Jan and friends will be questing for key cards and other goodies in one of the most popular DayZ maps in recent months.

After a fortunate turn of events last evening, Jan and Dusty are fully geared and in search of valuable key cards in Hashima. This map has recently seen a resurgence among DayZ players thanks to its busy city environments and fast opportunities for loot and death.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Dusty and Jan will attempt to explore areas of the map they've never been to. They may be joined by Bill, which may actually lead them to hop over to the Deer Isle map once the inevitable deaths occur on Hashima. Either way, expect some action-packed questing in interesting locales in DayZ.

We hope you'll tune in for the fun and hang out with Jan in the chat as he tries to herd his group of friends together on a map he has very little experience with.