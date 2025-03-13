Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 brings barbers & Steam Workshop support There are hundreds of other fixes and tweaks to combat, blacksmithing, travel, NPC activity, and more.

A massive new update has come for Warhorse Studios’ impeccable medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Patch 1.2 added a wealth of bug fixes and tweaks that aim to improve upon numerous aspects of the game from exploration to combat to simply watching the world operate around you in the game. The headliners, however, are barbers and modding. You can now go to a barber in most settlements and get Henry new haircuts, but Steam Workshop support is also open, allowing players to tweak the game and create and share their own content for it on PC.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 notes

Patch 1.2 is out NOW in #KCD2! Barber Mode, modding on Steamworks, and a host of fixes are here - change your style, tweak the game, and enjoy the improvements. Link to full patch notes below. pic.twitter.com/khiSIcy1Av — Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (@KingdomComeRPG) March 13, 2025

Warhorse Studios shared the details of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 on the game’s website this week, alongside rolling it out on various platforms. For those on any platform, barbers are worth checking out. You can now choose from a variety of hairstyles, mustaches, and beards to turn Henry into your personal and unique vision of him. For PC players, Steam Workshop support has arrived, giving players an easy spot to share and download mods for the game. The full rundown of highlights are as follows:

Barbers can now give Henry new facial hair and hairstyles for a price

Steam Workshop support is available

Combat mechanics have been refined

Numerous animations have been polished up

NPC behavior has been enhanced

Performance optimizations on all platforms.

That covers the highlights, but there’s hundreds of fixes both listed on the website and not. Be sure to follow our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 topic for more updates and coverage on the game.