Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 brings barbers & Steam Workshop support

There are hundreds of other fixes and tweaks to combat, blacksmithing, travel, NPC activity, and more.
TJ Denzer
Image via Warhorse Studios
1

A massive new update has come for Warhorse Studios’ impeccable medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Patch 1.2 added a wealth of bug fixes and tweaks that aim to improve upon numerous aspects of the game from exploration to combat to simply watching the world operate around you in the game. The headliners, however, are barbers and modding. You can now go to a barber in most settlements and get Henry new haircuts, but Steam Workshop support is also open, allowing players to tweak the game and create and share their own content for it on PC.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 notes

Warhorse Studios shared the details of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Patch 1.2 on the game’s website this week, alongside rolling it out on various platforms. For those on any platform, barbers are worth checking out. You can now choose from a variety of hairstyles, mustaches, and beards to turn Henry into your personal and unique vision of him. For PC players, Steam Workshop support has arrived, giving players an easy spot to share and download mods for the game. The full rundown of highlights are as follows:

  • Barbers can now give Henry new facial hair and hairstyles for a price
  • Steam Workshop support is available
  • Combat mechanics have been refined
  • Numerous animations have been polished up
  • NPC behavior has been enhanced
  • Performance optimizations on all platforms.

That covers the highlights, but there’s hundreds of fixes both listed on the website and not. Be sure to follow our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 topic for more updates and coverage on the game.

