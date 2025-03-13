New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Split Fiction sold 2 million copies in its first week

Hazelight's latest co-op adventure is off to a strong start.
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
2

Split Fiction, the newest co-op game from It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios, launched last week to a strong response from players and press. As gamers continue to experience the unique hybrid of sci-fi and fantasy, Split Fiction has sold over 2 million copies.

Hazelight Studios announced the latest sales milestone for Split Fiction in a post on X this morning. “Holy crap, we’re blown away! Simply amazing…” the developer wrote. “Thank you to all of our new and old fans - we love how excited you are for our game!”

Mio and Zoe looking up at a glitch in the sky.

Source: Electronic Arts

This makes Split Fiction Hazelight’s fastest-selling game to date and places it in prime position to eventually overtake It Takes Two, which currently stands at a massive 20 million units sold. It’s also worth noting that while Split Fiction is an exclusively co-op experience, the Friend Pass means that only one player needs to actually buy the game for a pair to play together.

It’s an impressively strong start for Split Fiction, which came into 2025 as one of the year’s most anticipated games. We’ll be watching curiously to see if it can eventually reach the heights of previous Hazlight titles.

From The Chatty
    March 13, 2025 11:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Split Fiction sold 2 million copies in its first week

    • JohnnyChugs
      reply
      March 13, 2025 12:26 PM

      So freaking cool. Happy for Josef Fares and Hazelight on such an incredibly strong start. Split Fiction is the real deal. Grab a buddy and play it when you can.

    • DennyVonDoom moderator
      reply
      March 13, 2025 1:19 PM

      Big W. Had a few friends who hopped on this Day 1 because they loved the other games from the team. Having a good rep and trust from your audience is a real factor. Game looks fun. Definitely, going to find someone to play it with down the line.

