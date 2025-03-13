Split Fiction sold 2 million copies in its first week Hazelight's latest co-op adventure is off to a strong start.

Split Fiction, the newest co-op game from It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios, launched last week to a strong response from players and press. As gamers continue to experience the unique hybrid of sci-fi and fantasy, Split Fiction has sold over 2 million copies.

Hazelight Studios announced the latest sales milestone for Split Fiction in a post on X this morning. “Holy crap, we’re blown away! Simply amazing…” the developer wrote. “Thank you to all of our new and old fans - we love how excited you are for our game!”



Source: Electronic Arts

This makes Split Fiction Hazelight’s fastest-selling game to date and places it in prime position to eventually overtake It Takes Two, which currently stands at a massive 20 million units sold. It’s also worth noting that while Split Fiction is an exclusively co-op experience, the Friend Pass means that only one player needs to actually buy the game for a pair to play together.

It’s an impressively strong start for Split Fiction, which came into 2025 as one of the year’s most anticipated games. We’ll be watching curiously to see if it can eventually reach the heights of previous Hazlight titles.