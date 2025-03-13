New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development

With the success of Space Marine 2, Focus Entertainment is already working on a sequel.
Donovan Erskine
Focus Entertainment
1

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launched last year to critical acclaim and solid sales numbers. While Saber Interactive has supported the game with post-launch content, publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed that Space Marine 2 will not be the end of the journey. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is officially in development.

Focus Entertainment announced Space Marine 3 on social media today. “Your duty is not done,” the post reads, teasing the continuation of the Space Marine storyline. No further details have been shared, but Focus confirmed that Space Marine 3 is officially in development at Saber Interactive and shared the first key art for the upcoming game.

An armored character atop a group of alien enemies.

Source: Focus Entertainment

Last fall, we learned that Space Marine 2 had sold over 4.5 million units in the month since its launch, solidifying its place as a financial success for Focus Entertainment. We here at Shacknews were quite fond of the game, scoring it highly in our review.

