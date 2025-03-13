TMNT: Tactical Takedown gets May 2025 release date Strange Scaffold's turn-based tactical strategy turtles game will be coming in just a couple months.

The newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from Strange Scaffold finally has a release date. TMNT: Tactical Takedown was announced at the end of last year, promising an interesting turn-based strategy game in which you direct the turtles in their fight against the Foot Clan. Now we know that the game is set to arrive in May 2025.

Strange Scaffold announced the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown in a new trailer for the game. Tactical Takedown is slated to hit PC on May 22, 2025. It doesn’t appear that there are any other platforms listed for now. You can see the latest look at the game in action below.

TMNT: Tactical Takedown is an interesting indie spin on the popular franchise. Strange Scaffold is known for their conceptually unique titles, such as I Am Your Beast and El Paso, Elsewhere. Tactical Takedown is still pretty unique-looking. Players take the turtles through about 20 levels worth of turn-based tactical battle against the Foot Clan and its various minions. The game is set sort of like a board game where every character is represented by a game piece, but you also get unique attacks per turtle, such as a shock bomb from Donatello that can stun foes in a cross pattern, or Raphael’s flipkick, where he leapfrogs enemies while striking them.

With a May release date set for the game, we’ll look forward to seeing how TMNT: Tactical Takedown plays at the end of this spring. Stay tuned for more updates on the Strange Scaffold topic.