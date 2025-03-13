New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo San Francisco to open on May 15 with a grand opening celebration

Nintendo says we'll soon learn more about the exclusive products being offered at its fifth store.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Last year, Nintendo announced that it’ll be opening its second store in the United States in San Francisco, California. While we knew it was scheduled to open sometime this year, Nintendo has announced that Nintendo San Francisco will open its doors on May 15.

Nintendo San Francisco will hold a grand opening event on May 15, 2025. It’ll be a celebration of the fifth Nintendo Store, with in-person events for those able to secure a spot. Nintendo is also running a sweepstakes where a fan and a guest can win a four-day trip to San Francisco and a tour of the new Nintendo Store.

The Nintendo San Francisco logo.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo San Francisco will have “exclusive products including accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs available only at this location,” according to a press release shared with Shacknews. We can expect to get our first look at these exclusive products in the lead up to the May opening.

When Nintendo San Francisco opens, we’ll have a much clearer idea of what the future of Nintendo looks like, given that the Switch 2-focused direct is scheduled for a month prior. You can expect to read the latest details about Nintendo San Francisco right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

