New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Guilty Gear Strive to reveal Venom & his release date at Arc World Tour Finals 2024

The Arc World Tour Finals 2024 will feature top qualifying players in Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under Night In-Birth 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

Arc System Works is preparing to bring its latest year of the Arc World Tour to a close with the 2024 Finals coming up in Los Angeles this month, and with it will come the next content reveal for Guilty Gear Strive. Venom is the next character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 4 content, and he’ll be getting his full reveal, as well as a release date, during the Guilty Gear leg of the Arc World Tour Finals 2024.

Arc System Works shared the details of Venom’s upcoming reveal in a tweet on its official social media this week. Venom’s trailer will be shown during the Arc World Tour Finals 2024, likely either right before or right after the Guilty Gear Strive Grand Finals between the last two competitors. If previous Guilty Gear Strive trailer reveals are any indication, we’ll also get a look at some of Venom’s moves, hear his near music, and ultimately get a release date of when he’ll launch.

The Arc World Tour 2024 series has been running obviously since last year, and is finally coming into its closing event. Players have spent the last year at qualifying events like Frosty Faustings and EVO, qualifying for the finals through good tournament placement. And now we are down to the wire where the best of the best are about to throw down and give it their all in Arc System Works’ current spotlight of published fighters. The event is running from March 21 to March 25, 2025 in the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and tickets are available to see it in person. It will also likely be streamed on the Arc System Works Twitch channel.

With the Venom trailer set to be revealed, there’s a lot of good reasons to tune into the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals. Stay tuned to the Guilty Gear Strive topic to learn more about Venom when his details drop during the event.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola