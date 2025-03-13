Spectre Divide to go offline, Mountaintop Studios shutting down Mountaintop Studios' CEO says the company is 'out of funding' to keep supporting Spectre Divide.

Mountaintop Studios has announced that it is shutting down tactical shooter Spectre Divide just six months after it released and less than a month after it launched on consoles. Mountaintop Studios will permanently close its doors this week.

Mountaintop Studios CEO Nate Mitchell published a letter on social media today to announce the end of Spectre Divide and his studio. Mitchell says that, “...as time has gone on, we haven’t seen enough active players and incoming revenue to cover the day-to-day costs of Spectre [Divide] and the studio.” In January 2024, Mountaintop Studios announced that it had raised $30 million in funding from a group including popular content creators like Shroud, Tarik, and Cohh Carnage.

A message from our CEO about the future of Spectre Divide and Mountaintop Studios. pic.twitter.com/sk18NIgman — Spectre Divide (@SpectreDivide) March 12, 2025

Mitchell says that he expects Spectre Divide to officially go offline within the next 30 days. Mountaintop Studios, however, will close its doors this week. In the meantime, microtransactions are being disabled and players are being refunded for money spent since the start of Season 1.

In our review of Spectre Divide last year, we praised its unique two-character spin on the tactical shooter genre, but took issue with its monetization and content offerings. The game just came to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S back in February to coincide with the launch of Season 1.