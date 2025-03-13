New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Spectre Divide to go offline, Mountaintop Studios shutting down

Mountaintop Studios' CEO says the company is 'out of funding' to keep supporting Spectre Divide.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Mountaintop Studios
1

Mountaintop Studios has announced that it is shutting down tactical shooter Spectre Divide just six months after it released and less than a month after it launched on consoles. Mountaintop Studios will permanently close its doors this week.

Mountaintop Studios CEO Nate Mitchell published a letter on social media today to announce the end of Spectre Divide and his studio. Mitchell says that, “...as time has gone on, we haven’t seen enough active players and incoming revenue to cover the day-to-day costs of Spectre [Divide] and the studio.” In January 2024, Mountaintop Studios announced that it had raised $30 million in funding from a group including popular content creators like Shroud, Tarik, and Cohh Carnage.

Mitchell says that he expects Spectre Divide to officially go offline within the next 30 days. Mountaintop Studios, however, will close its doors this week. In the meantime, microtransactions are being disabled and players are being refunded for money spent since the start of Season 1.

In our review of Spectre Divide last year, we praised its unique two-character spin on the tactical shooter genre, but took issue with its monetization and content offerings. The game just came to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S back in February to coincide with the launch of Season 1.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola