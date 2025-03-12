How to farm Honey - Monster Hunter Wilds Fill your pockets with Honey so you never run out of Mega Potions in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Honey is one of the first resources you’ll discover in Monster Hunter Wilds. This sticky, golden goodness is essential in creating Mega Potions, which can heal significantly more health. However, the trouble comes when you start to run out and need to farm up more.

How to get more Honey

These two locations along the southeastern side of Area 7 in the Scarlet Forest is flush with Honey during the season of Plenty.

Source: Shacknews

The best way to get Honey early on in Monster Hunter Wilds is to farm the Scarlet Forest during a season of Plenty. There are a few areas along the eastern side of the map where Honey populates in large quantities during this season. Search in Area 7 to find about eight pieces of Honey (there may be Wudwud’s gathering some too).

Some NPCs will go out and collect materials for you.

Source: Shacknews

As you progress through the game, you’ll eventually encounter NPCs that will gather materials for you as part of a new mechanic called Material Retrieval:

Rysher in Sild, The Keepers’ Vigil in Ruins of Wyveria

Apar in Suja, Peaks of Accord

Plumpeach in Wudwud Hideout in Scarlet Forest

When these NPCs have a quest for you, complete it as soon as you can to unlock them as a Material Retrieval. Speak with them and request that they find you Honey and you’ll never run out. You can also ask them to get other items from their list, though the chance they will find any is represented by a star. More stares equal a higher chance.

Finding Honey should be one of the first things you do in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will need a steady supply if you want to use the best healing option in the game. Be sure to take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help with the early-game as well as the late-game grind.