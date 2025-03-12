Where to find Area 6 in the Windward Plains - Monster Hunter Wilds Reach the Area 6 location in the Plains so you can put down a Pop-up camp.

The Windward Plains is the first locale in Monster Hunter Wilds and its Area 6 section can be tough to spot. You likely have an idea of where it is, but can’t quite seem to find its entry point, which is no surprise. It can be easy to miss, so let us show you its location.

Where to find Windward Plains Area 6

Locate the Wedge Beetle in the south of Area 3 to find a hole in the wall that leads to Area 6.

Source: Shacknews

The entrance to Windward Plains Area 6 is found along the western side of Area 3, down toward Area 11. There is a blue Wedge Beetle hanging from the rocky formation near the Area 3: South Campsite. Go beneath this bug and look at the canyon wall on the western side to find a small ledge to climb.

It can be tough to see this hole, even though it's quite large. This is due to it being obscured when approaching it from either direction.

Source: Shacknews

As soon as you touch the ledge, you will unlock Area 6. Continue exploring this back area to find several material deposits as well as the Area 6: Valley Hideaway campsite. This camp is actually one of the few used to farm Ancient Wyvern Coins.

Most of the other areas in Monster Hunter Wilds should be easy enough to locate. For some reason, no matter how observant you are, it can be easy to overlook a small hole in the wall, especially if you’re focused on other monsters or zooming past or even have your camera on the wrong angle.

With Area 6 of the Plains located, you can start doing some proper farming. Make sure you read over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for even more help finding materials and working out mechanics.