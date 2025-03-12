New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Hunter Symbol 1, 2, and 3 - Monster Hunter Wilds

Where to get the Hunter Symbols (1, 2, and 3) so you can craft Rarity 8 weapons.
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Hunter Symbols are little parchments you will need in Monster Hunter Wilds. Without these certificates, you will be unable to craft Rarity 8 weapons, which means your damage output will be capped.

How to get Hunter Symbols 1, 2, and 3

A Hunter Symbol 2 rewarded on the quest complete screen
Hunting a Tempered monster via a quest will reward you with a Hunter Symbol provided the monster was 5-star or above.
Source: Shacknews

Hunter Symbols 1, 2, and 3 are all dropped by Tempered monsters of a specific High Rank level. This means you must have access to High Rank content and then hunt them using Assignments, Optional Quests, Field Survey History, or Investigations:

  • Hunter Symbol 1: HR5 Tempered monsters
  • Hunter Symbol 2: HR6 Tempered monsters
  • Hunter Symbol 3: HR7 Tempered monsters

As you can see, if you want Hunter Symbol 2, you must hunt a High Rank 6-star Tempered monster. After completing the hunt, the ticket will appear in the reward screen. This is a guaranteed drop.

You can check if a Tempered monster drops a Hunter Symbol at Alma. Go to the quests, find a Tempered monster of the correct HR level, tab over to the Rewards screen on the Quest Info page, and scroll down to find the Hunter Symbol.

Unlock access to Hunter Symbols

To access Hunter Symbols, you will obviously need to hunt the aforementioned Tempered monsters. However, these are locked behind campaign progress. You must complete Chapter 4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns for Tempered monsters to begin appearing in the game.

How to get HR5, HR6, and HR7 quests

The Create Quest screen in Monster Hunter Wilds showing the creation of a Tempered monster quest
You can create new quests for Tempered monsters via the map screen. New quests will also be added to the Optional Quests tab at Alma.
Source: Shacknews

High Rank quests of varying stars are unlocked by leveling up your Hunter Rank. After reaching new levels, you will begin to see tougher monsters appear while out exploring. You will also find new Optional Quests at Alma.

In addition to this, if you see a High Rank Tempered monster on the map, use the Create Quest button to save it to your quest log. This will allow you to hunt it whenever you want, though the process does cost Guild Points.

What are Hunter Symbols for?

The crafting screen showing the need for Hunter Symbols
Visit Gemma and see what weapons need Hunter Symbols. Rarity 8 weapons need a variety of tickets depending on their damage output.
Source: Shacknews

In case you’re coming at this from the other direction, Hunter Symbols are used to craft Rarity 8 weapons. Some of these orange weapons only need the level one ticket while the stronger versions need the level three ticket.

Getting Hunter Symbols is as easy as hunting Tempered monsters of HR5 and above. Keep playing through the game to unlock access to these hunts and remember to speak with Gemma to make new weapons using the resource. You’ll find more help with locating and understanding materials over on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

Hello, Meet Lola