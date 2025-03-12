How to grill meat - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to grill raw meat and end up with a Well-Done Steak.

How to grill meat in Monster Hunter Wilds is an easy-to-overlook feature, but one that can make a world of difference during challenging hunts. You can grill meat at any point, even when a monster is after you, but you'll need to have, well, meat to actually grill.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds grilling guide explains where to get raw meat and how to turn it into something much more useful.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to grill meat

Grilling meat requires your portable BBQ kit, which you get during the main story shortly after Wilds begins. The grill lives in your item radial forever, near your capture net and other essential items. Select it, and press the item use button to set it up. You'll open the same cooking menu that you get when you cook a meal at camp, but with the extra "grill" option. Choose raw meat, and you'll start a little cooking minigame. You can't cook rations this way.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Well-Done Steak

The first part of the cooking mini-game has your hunter hold a massive slab of meat on the grill. When they flip it over, you'll see a minor texture change in the meat, which happens roughly a second after they flip it. Once that happens, immediately press the "X" button on your DualSense or "A" button on your Xbox controller – or whatever keyboard key you set to serve that function – and you'll move to the next part.

This time, you need to press the button in time to the music, so the hunter carves the steak perfectly. Do it well, and you get 12 Well-Done Steak. Miss the timing, and you get six. If you make a mistake during the grilling portion, you might end up with rare steak or burnt meat as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get raw meat

Raw meat drops from a few small monsters, and each region has at least one species you can get it from, except the Iceshard Cliffs.

Ceratonoth – Windward Plains

Dalthydon – Scarlet Forest

Gelidron – Oilwell Basin

Rafma – Ruins of Wyveria

You might get a monster part instead, such as the Herbivore Shell from a Ceratonoth, so it may take a few tries before you get what you want. If you'd rather not slay them to get raw meat, you can use tranq bombs to capture them instead.

